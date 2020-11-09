SparkCognition Academy Launches Its First 'Practical Data Science' Course

"For many of our customers, data science has become an integral part of driving their digital transformation initiatives, but it can be daunting to understand where to begin – especially with little to no experience in the field," said Prof. Bruce Porter. "That's why we launched SparkCognition Academy and put together this course, which we are able to customize to the customer's individual experience level and needs."

SparkCognition already has successfully developed and delivered this practical course to Fortune 500 organizations across multiple industries, in which employees learned how to approach problem solving with data science. The original curriculum focused on the major concepts of data science which will parallel the new course offering, including:

The process of data exploration and the insights it can provide

The realization that models for classification and prediction can be derived from data

The methods for evaluating these models to understand their strengths and limitations

The methods for automatically applying machine learning to build models

"Innovation is a top priority at SparkCognition, and what powers innovation is curiosity combined with a great education. So when some of our largest clients approached us with interest in an educational program for their employees, we were delighted to help devise a learning infrastructure that can fuel their success," said Amir Husain, founder and Chief Executive Officer of SparkCognition. "Now that we've successfully expanded this program to other companies, we're proud to open it up to any organization that might be interested – and you can't ask for a better person to develop the curriculum than Prof. Porter, who is both a lifelong educator and a true AI trailblazer."

To learn more about SparkCognition Academy and the Practical Data Science Course, reach out to [email protected] .

