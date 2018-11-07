SparkCognition and Global HITSS offer artificial intelligence solutions to advance digital transformation in various industries

Global HITSS is working to drive digital transformation in 25 countries throughout the Americas and Europe. Enabled by SparkCognition technology, it is adding artificial intelligence solutions to its portfolio, assisting sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, retail, transportation, logistics, hospitality, energy, and natural resources.

With these solutions, companies will be able to make better use of data to improve their daily operations, from being more energy-efficient to reducing time and costs of predictive maintenance in plants, as well as overhauling robotic operations processes in production lines.

Likewise, the use of artificial intelligence allows for security parameters that prevent multi-sector threats in handling and delivering important documents.

"Global HITSS understands artificial intelligence's significant potential, as well as the great impact it will have in various areas, not only in the corporate world, but also in society in general. This represents the essential part of our mission to develop a digital society," said Felipe Labbé, CEO of Global HITSS. "We collaborate with artificial intelligence experts, like SparkCognition, to improve our services to the market and provide our clients with the technology that allows them to succeed in the digital world."

"SparkCognition is a company dedicated to building artificial intelligence systems to advance the most important interests of society. Our technologies enable organizations to adapt to the world's evolving digital landscape and accelerate critical business operations with artificial intelligence," said Usman Shuja, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at SparkCognition. "Together, SparkCognition and Global HITSS will further enable artificial intelligence to solve society's most pressing issues."

About Global HITSS:

Global HITSS is an affiliate of América Móvil, which offers IT and digital solutions services with 30 years' experience in the Latin American market. Today, it operates in 25 countries, including the United States and Europe.

According to the magazine Expansión, Global HITSS is one of the 500 most important companies in Mexico.

Together with Claro, Embratel, Telcel, Telekom Austria, and Telmex, subsidiaries of Grupo América Móvil JSCVC. (BMV: AMX,NYSE: AMX,Nasdaq: AMOV, LATIBEX: XAMXL), Global HITSS is contributing to digital society development.

Learn more about Global HITSS' services, solutions, and how we can accompany your company on its digital journey at www.globalhitss.com

About SparkCognition:

With award-winning machine learning technology, a multinational footprint, and expert teams focused on defense, IIoT, and finance, SparkCognition builds artificial intelligence systems to advance the most important interests of society. Our customers are trusted with protecting and advancing lives, infrastructure, and financial systems across the globe. They turn to SparkCognition to help them analyze complex data, empower decision making, and transform human and industrial productivity. With our leading-edge artificial intelligence platforms, our clients can adapt to a rapidly changing digital landscape and accelerate their business strategies. Learn more about SparkCognition's AI applications and why we've been featured in CNBC's 2017 Disruptor 50 , and recognized two years in a row on CB Insights AI 100 , by visiting www.sparkcognition.com.

