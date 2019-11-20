SparkCognition and Shell GameChanger Team Up to Apply AI Technology to Predict Pressure in Wells

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shell GameChanger, an accelerator program for start-ups and businesses with promising early-stage technology ideas, is working with SparkCognition, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, to leverage AI technologies for applications in the energy industry. The companies will collaborate on a project to explore technologies that improve the prediction of pore pressure in wells, which could impact the efficiency, the optimization, and safety of oil and gas exploration and production.

"Through this collaboration, Shell GameChanger aims to explore possibilities of AI and machine learning, applying these transformative technologies to complex challenges," said Carolina Rio, Gamechanger at Shell. "SparkCognition has true cutting-edge AI technology, and we welcome this opportunity to work together."

Pore pressure prediction has been vital to the oil and gas industry for many decades; defining it is critical for planning and keeping operations safe and efficient. This project is meant to be the first point of focus for the collaboration between the companies.

"We are thrilled to receive the support of Shell to explore and develop further applications and solutions to drive the future of energy and digital technologies," said Philippe Herve, Vice President of Solutions at SparkCognition. "I can't think of a better partner to help drive these critical innovations that will ultimately lead to safer, more efficient drilling operations."

This announcement follows SparkCognition's successful Series C funding round, receiving more than $100 million in investments.

About SparkCognition:

With award-winning machine learning technology, a multinational footprint, and expert teams focused on defense, IIoT, and finance, SparkCognition builds artificial intelligence systems to advance the most important interests of society. Our customers are trusted with protecting and advancing lives, infrastructure, and financial systems across the globe. They turn to SparkCognition to help them analyze complex data, empower decision making, and transform human and industrial productivity. With our leading-edge artificial intelligence platforms, our clients can adapt to a rapidly changing digital landscape and accelerate their business strategies. Learn more about SparkCognition's AI applications and why we've been featured in CNBC's 2017 Disruptor 50, and recognized three years in a row on CB Insights AI 100, by visiting www.sparkcognition.com .

For Media Inquiries:

John King

SparkCognition

jking@sparkcognition.com

512-956-5491

SOURCE SparkCognition

Related Links

http://sparkcognition.com

