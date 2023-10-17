SparkCognition CEO and Best-Selling Author Amir Husain Cuts Through AI Fog in New Generative AI Book to Help CEOs Understand This Game-Changing Technology

News provided by

SparkCognition

17 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

#1 New book release on Amazon for leaders looking to get started with generative AI

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence pundit and CEO of SparkCognition, Amir Husain, has launched his new book, Generative AI for Leaders, a comprehensive guide for CEOs, C-suite executives, and managers looking to understand how this technology can enhance business productivity, improve decision-making, and spur innovation. The book will help business leaders establish a robust and comprehensive generative AI strategy, build a multidisciplinary team with diverse skills, and select the right generative AI approach.

In praise of the book, reviewers call it:

  • "…an essential for any leader interested in keeping up with the times" – Prof. Peter Stone, professor of computer science at UT Austin, director of Texas Robotics, and executive director of Sony AI America
  • "…the indispensable companion for CEOs, C-suite executives, and managers trying to cut through the AI fog to understand what Generative AI can do for their companies" – Lieutenant General John (Jack) N.T. Shanahan, USAF, Retired, inaugural director of the U.S. Department of Defense Joint AI Center; and
  • "…a timely response to the challenges faced by leaders, around the world, who are seeking to successfully lead in an era of technological, political and business disruptions" Vinod Philip, Executive Board Member and Chief Technology Officer at Seimens Energy.

A pragmatist and visionary, Husain is a serial entrepreneur, inventor, and technologist. He serves on The University of Texas at Austin Department of Computer Science's Board of Advisors, the NATO Maritime Unmanned Systems Innovation Advisory Board, and the Council on Foreign Relations. He is well-studied on trends shaping how AI-enabled data platforms help Fortune 500 companies better optimize their businesses in nearly every vertical.

Husain is also an author, having written two top-selling books, "The Sentient Machine: The Coming Age of Artificial Intelligence" and the essay compilation "Hyperwar, Conflict and Competition in the AI Century." In his third book, Generative AI for Leaders, Husain argues that generative AI is "not just a technological innovation; it is a new canvas for creativity, a new tool for problem-solving, and a new frontier for exploration." He underscores that the technology has the potential to drive disruption, foster innovation, and create competitive advantages.

Generative AI For Leaders includes multiple use cases to demonstrate the efficacy and effectiveness of this technology. For example, the book cites the ground-breaking collaboration between SparkCognition and Shell to accelerate the pace of imaging and exploration using generative AI technology. The solution uses deep learning to generate subsurface images, using as little as 1% of the data than traditionally necessary while preserving subsurface image quality. This AI technology can offer substantial workflow acceleration and compute cost-saving, opening the door to novel applications and further innovation.

Husain also examines the obstacles to adopting generative AI, including bias, security, and regulation issues. He emphasizes that "leaders need to understand these challenges, as well as the moral implications of using Generative AI. It is their responsibility to ensure the technology is used in a manner that is ethical, fair, and beneficial for all stakeholders."

Amir Husain is available for interviews, features, and events. Generative AI For Leaders is on sale now through Amazon.

About SparkCognition

SparkCognition's award-winning AI solutions allow organizations to predict future outcomes, prescribe next actions, empower people, and protect assets. We partner with the world's industry leaders to analyze, optimize, and learn from all types of data, augment human intelligence, drive profitable growth, and achieve operational excellence. Our patented AI technologies include machine learning, deep neural networks, natural language processing, generative AI, and computer vision—enabling productivity, innovation, and accelerating digital transformation. Our solutions solve critical problems, prevent unexpected downtime, maximize asset performance, deliver net-zero initiatives, proactively address safety, and prevent cyberattacks. To learn more about how SparkCognition's AI solutions can unlock the power in your data, visit www.sparkcognition.com.

Media Contact
Cody Sibulo
Communications Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE SparkCognition

Also from this source

Pecos-Barstow-Toya Schools Leverage SparkCognition's AI to Help Ensure Student Safety and Prevent Gun Violence

Pecos-Barstow-Toya Schools Leverage SparkCognition's AI to Help Ensure Student Safety and Prevent Gun Violence

SparkCognition, a global leader in B2B artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions, today announced it has been selected by Pecos-Barstow-Toya...
SparkCognition Extends Middle East Presence with Expansion in Pakistan

SparkCognition Extends Middle East Presence with Expansion in Pakistan

SparkCognition, a global leader in B2B artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions, today announced a further expansion into Pakistan through its ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Books

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.