SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS) Partners with SkyGrid and LIFT Aircraft to Advance the Use of AI for Air Traffic Management

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS), developing trusted artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for defense and national security, is pleased to announce its partnership with SkyGrid and LIFT Aircraft Inc. The companies will apply AI and blockchain technology to manage the airspace for autonomous vehicles, specifically HEXA, LIFT's electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. This partnership comes through a contract milestone with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) through its SBIR Phase II program and will help enable the United States Air Force (USAF) to safely and efficiently operate unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in first responder scenarios such as search and rescue missions, heavy lift cargo, fire response, and medical evacuation.

"UAVs already play a critical role in government and defense operations, and going forward will undoubtedly become more integral as the technology and its application to military operations continue to expand across the world," said Logan Jones, President and General Manager at SGS. "Our teams at SGS, LIFT, and SkyGrid recognized the need for a safe airspace management system optimized for military missions, which enables seamless and efficient operations, improves security, and ultimately saves lives. We're excited to work together to deliver a cutting-edge solution to the Air Force through this partnership."

Through the SBIR contract, the companies will address the growing global military drone market, which is projected to reach $26.12 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.78%, and secure the operation of sensitive autonomous missions. By combining SGS's advanced AI technologies with SkyGrid's blockchain-based airspace management capabilities and LIFT's state-of-the-art UAVs, the companies will develop an air traffic management solution that provides defense, EMS, fire, and law enforcement with the means to advance their missions and more quickly respond to emergency situations.

To learn more about SparkCognition Government Systems, visit www.sparkgov.ai .

About SparkCognition Government Systems:

SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS), a wholly owned subsidiary of SparkCognition, is the first artificial intelligence (AI) company devoted entirely to government and national defense. By developing and operationalizing next-generation AI-powered systems, SGS enables government organizations to meet the needs of their most pressing national security missions. Using technologies built in the United States, SGS advances government operations by analyzing complex data to inform and accelerate intelligent decisions, applying predictive and prescriptive analytics to improve logistics, deploying autonomy technology for power projection systems, using natural language processing for large scale processing of unstructured data, and more. For in-depth information about SGS and its offerings visit: www.sparkgov.ai .

For Media Inquiries:

Cara Schwartzkopf

Communications Manager

[email protected]

251-501-6121

About SkyGrid:

SkyGrid, a Boeing, SparkCognition company, is powering the next generation of autonomous aviation. As the only airspace management system built on AI and blockchain technologies, SkyGrid solves the industry's biggest challenges integrating unmanned aircraft into complex, rapidly changing airspace. SkyGrid's intelligent system monitors, predicts, and adapts to changes in environment conditions, aircraft performance, and regulatory dynamics to safely enable a wide variety of commercial drone operations from package deliveries to aerial taxis. SkyGrid is also an FAA approved LAANC service supplier, providing flight authorizations to thousands of drone operators in the US. To learn more about SkyGrid, visit www.skygrid.com.

For Media Inquiries:

Carla Repsold

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

About Lift Aircraft

Austin, Texas-based LIFT Aircraft is leading the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) revolution. LIFT is working with the US Air Force and first response organizations to utilize their aircraft for defense and public service while also launching the world's first experiential entertainment business based on an entirely new type of personal, electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. HEXA, LIFT Aircraft's multi-rotor, amphibious, ultralight vehicle democratizes the experience of piloting an aircraft, making the joy and utility of personal, vertical flight accessible to all.

Find out more at www.liftaircraft.com

For Media Inquiries:

Kristin Giffin

Director of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE SparkCognition Government Systems