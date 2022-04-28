SparkCognition Partners with The University of Texas at Austin to Advance Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Rob

Texas Robotics to leverage SparkCognition's HyperWerx™ facility, bringing together the physical world with leading-edge AI technology for development and education

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition , a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions perfected for business, announced today a partnership with Texas Robotics at The University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin). The partnership's focus will be on advancing artificial intelligence in robotics and its practical industry applications. Efforts will include both primary research on long-term autonomy and student education, utilizing SparkCognition's HyperWerx facility, an AI proving ground for everything from robotics to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and factory automation to oil and gas exploration, located on 50 acres in the greater Austin area.

"Commercial advancements in AI and robotics are introducing capabilities that promise to enable widespread access to safer, more sustainable and productive workplaces," said Dr. Peter Stone, a professor in the university's Department of Computer Science and Director of Texas Robotics. "HyperWerx allows us the opportunity to evaluate our robotics innovations via hands-on experiments under realistic conditions, thus enriching our understanding of what these systems are capable of, as well as facilitating educational experiences."

Texas Robotics represents researchers and students from multiple departments and colleges at UT Austin, including in the Cockrell School of Engineering and the College of Natural Sciences and its Department of Computer Science– ranked a top-10 department. The group offers world-class education and innovative research emphasizing long-term autonomy and human-robot interaction, targeting practical applications across various industrial use cases. Through its Industrial Affiliate Program, Texas Robotics works with its partners to address real-world robotics challenges in the industrial sector advancing AI in robotics–a global market expected to grow from $7.3B in 2021 to $16.45B by 2025.

SparkCognition's HyperWerx campus is a first-of-its-kind facility committed to fostering design, development, experimentation, and commercialization of AI-enabled physical solutions. The complex works closely with industry, partners, and universities to provide interactive research environments and hands-on lab spaces. Through its collaboration with Texas Robotics, UT Austin students will have access to industry and technology experts and the latest equipment for aerial and terrestrial development at HyperWerx.

"Texas Robotics is a great representation of the university's dedication to innovation in robotics and the use of artificial intelligence to fuel industrial change," said Prof. Bruce Porter, Chief Science Officer at SparkCognition and two-time Chair of UT Computer Science. "By bringing this investment in innovation to our HyperWerx facility, the university can accelerate their research through physical experimentation and close collaboration, ultimately advancing the commercialization of robotics into society."

