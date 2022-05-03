SparkCognition Recognized Across Categories in Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

AI solution provider's work in renewable energy and research and development recognized in AI and Data category and Experimental category, respectively

AUSTIN, Texas, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition , a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions perfected for business, today announced it has been named to Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards. The company's 50-acre AI proving ground, HyperWerx, is a finalist in the Experimental category, and its solution for renewable energy, SparkCognition Renewable Suite, is an honorable mention in the AI and Data category. The awards honor clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that support the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises.

"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."

A finalist in the Experimental category, SparkCognition's HyperWerx is a first-of-its-kind AI proving ground for everything from robotics and unmanned autonomous vehicles to IoT to energy exploration. As artificial intelligence (AI) technology advances, and applications for AI proliferate across industries, society's physical assets are being instrumented, interconnected, and made more intelligent. To realize the full potential of AI, SparkCognition pioneered the idea of an AI proving ground to explore the intersection of our physical and digital worlds, opening HyperWerx in 2021. The facility is committed to fostering design, development, experimentation, and commercialization of AI-enabled physical solutions–providing an interactive research environment.

Recognized as Honorable Mention in the AI and Data category, SparkCognition Renewable Suite delivers the world's first AI-enabled asset management platform for clean energy to address the rising threat of climate change. Sustainable energy is proliferating, with the global renewable energy market expected to surpass $1.5 trillion by 2025. However, there are challenges that hinder the widespread adoption of renewable energy, like asset failures and cyberthreats. To alleviate these challenges, Renewable Suite leverages next-generation AI technology and domain expertise, enabling energy providers to increase production and achieve operational excellence–with greater time to value.

"We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company for our leadership in AI across our industry standard solutions like Renewable Suite, and our thought leadership in advancing AI adoption in the physical world through our HyperWerx facility," said Amir Husain, Founder and CEO of SparkCognition. "We have been committed to solving the world's most critical problems since we established the business in 2013, and these awards validate the value we deliver to our clients with real-world applications."

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions—with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.

