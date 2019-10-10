SparkCognition Wins Best Product for Endpoint Security in Cyber Defense Global Awards 2019

"We're thrilled to name SparkCognition a winner as the best product for endpoint security in our Global Awards program. They won this award because they pioneered AI-powered endpoint security with their DeepArmor product – an innovative approach to defeating the next generation of cyber criminals," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine.

DeepArmor is an AI-based cybersecurity solution that improves users' security posture with industry-leading zero-day protection against today's most advanced ransomware, viruses, malware, and more. The DeepArmor Endpoint Protection platform leverages the power of big data and SparkCognition's patented machine learning algorithms to offer leading protection against the most advanced attacks in an easy-to-use, lightweight solution. Along with its enterprise solution, SparkCognition has recently launched DeepArmor Small Business and the DeepArmor Software Development Kit (SDK) to bring its award-winning AI-based detection engines to additional customers and use cases.

"Since we released DeepArmor, it's been recognized as a leading endpoint protection solution by 3rd-party testing companies and customers alike," said Sridhar Sudarsan, Chief Technology Officer at SparkCognition. "We've always been confident in the difference an AI-first approach can make, and awards such as the Cyber Defense Global Awards serve as continued validation for our philosophy."

As an AI company, SparkCognition places an emphasis on thought leadership and research to further the science of AI. The company has established a research group headed by Professor Bruce Porter, had multiple papers and essays published, and was ranked by CB Insights among the top 10 companies for patent applications on its prestigious 2019 AI 100 list. In addition, SparkCognition hosts a global AI and future tech summit in Austin, Time Machine . Time Machine brings global leaders from multiple industries together to discuss how AI and emerging technology is shaping the future. Agenda, speakers, and registration for the two-day summit, November 13 and 14, and be found at www.timemachine.ai .

The full list of Cyber Defense Global Awards winners can be found here .

More information about the evolving cybersecurity landscape and how businesses can protect themselves can be found here . More information on SparkCognition's DeepArmor EPP can be found here .

About SparkCognition

With award-winning machine learning technology, a multinational footprint, and expert teams focused on defense, IIoT, and finance, SparkCognition builds artificial intelligence systems to advance the most important interests of society. Our customers are trusted with protecting and advancing lives, infrastructure, and financial systems across the globe. They turn to SparkCognition to help them analyze complex data, empower decision-making, and transform human and industrial productivity. SparkCognition offers four main products: DarwinTM , DeepArmor®️ , SparkPredict®️ , and DeepNLPTM . With our leading-edge artificial intelligence platforms, our clients can adapt to a rapidly changing digital landscape and accelerate their business strategies. Learn more about SparkCognition's AI applications and why we've been featured in CNBC's 2017 Disruptor 50, recognized three years in a row on CB Insights AI 100, and closed a $100M Series C funding round by visiting www.sparkcognition.com .

About Cyber Defense Global Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's seventh year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. In this program, we are particularly interested in highlighting cybersecurity companies who have a presence outside of the USA and/or a more global focus. Learn more at http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 2 Million annual readers and growing, and over 8,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA Conference USA, Black Hat USA and IPEXPO Europe. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

