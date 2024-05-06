Sparket to Integrate Technology with AmTote

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparket has selected AmTote as its wagering platform solution that will see Sparket's parimutuel technology integrate into the AmTote totalisator and hubs. This integration will give Sparket access to the largest online betting platform processor in North America with over $15bn in annual processed global handle. This news follows Sparket's recent announcement of an expanded partnership with the World Jai Alai League, which will be an initial partner in bringing the integrated technology to market.

"Sparket is on a mission to enhance the parimutuel wagering experience and partnering with the biggest name in the industry is a massive step for us." -Evan Fisher, COO of Sparket

"AmTote loves to see innovation and fresh approaches come to market, and we are excited at the potential of technologies like Sparket to help expand the ecosystem" - Keith Johnson, President, AmTote International, Inc..

About 1/ST TECHNOLOGY and AMTOTE

The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment, and real estate development company with Thoroughbred horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The company's consumer-facing brand is 1/ST (pronounced "First") which powers The Stronach Group's forward-thinking 1/ST RACING & GAMING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, 1/ST EXPERIENCE businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission.

1/ST TECHNOLOGY is horse racing's largest, most innovative racing and gaming technology company, offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, PariMAX and BETMIX brands. The AmTote wagering platform is the world leader in integrated pari-mutuel totalisator and fixed-odds wagering solutions - servicing end users and major operator businesses in the horse racing, gaming, sports betting, and esports markets on a global scale. For more information, please visit www.1st.com.

About Sparket:

Sparket has created The Social Betwork®, a bet-on-anything platform that democratizes live event wagering with community-based pools. They help B2B sportsbook and casino partners acquire users and increase revenue through new content offerings from traditional sports to reality TV, award shows, and alternative events via free to play whitelabels and real money gaming integrations. Their client list includes Station Casinos, multiple tribal casino groups, online sportsbooks, private golf clubs, sports leagues, restaurant/bar groups and more. They are currently evaluating new content partners and sports leagues to add to their ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Aaron Basch

[email protected]

SOURCE Sparket