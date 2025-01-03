SparkFun Electronics Partners with 3D Printing Nerd to Expand Access to Popular Experiential Robotics Platform

3D Printing Nerd joins SparkFun and Experiential Robotics Consortium as an additive manufacturing and content partner.

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkFun Electronics and 3D Printing Nerd announce joint partnership in response to increased demand for the popular Experiential Robotics Platform (XRP). SparkFun, the designer of the XRP's controller board and assembler of the kit, is a member of the XRP Consortium, a group of companies contributing towards a shared vision through the development of a low-cost robotics education platform. 3D Printing Nerd is a company that focuses on 3D printing education and advocacy by providing high quality 3D printer reviews, tips and tricks, and also runs a print farm capable of the large-scale printing of the XRP's chassis necessary as demand for the platform grows.

More than just a manufacturing supply partnership, this pairing signals a continuing dedication for both companies to provide opportunity and access for students and those interested in STEM looking to further their understanding of core concepts in electronics, robotics, and engineering. Furthermore, both companies' reputations as leaders in providing free content and documentation underscores the crossover in the respective audiences.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with 3D Printing Nerd," said Jahnell Pereira, CBDO at SparkFun Electronics. "This partnership will enhance our XRP Project by leveraging 3D Printing Nerd's expertise in additive manufacturing, ensuring high-quality chassis and plastic components. Together, we aim to deliver superior educational content and scale our production capabilities, benefiting both organizations and our community."

Wide-scale adoption of the Experiential Robotics Platform indicates the continued need for affordable open-source solutions that meet the challenge of educating our innovation leaders and engineers of tomorrow. The decision to pursue additive manufacturing as opposed to injection molding of the chassis at scale demonstrates the convenience and cost-effectiveness of the kit, but also the capability of 3D Printing Nerd as a partner. Classrooms, FIRST Robotics teams, government educational programs, and more are utilizing the platform to get learners hands-on experience with concepts and skills that further develop their understanding and skills within the general field of robotics.

The XRP Kit is now shipping with chassis and plastics from 3D Printing Nerd, and can be bought at https://www.sparkfun.com/products/22230 .

To learn more about the Experiential Robotics Platform and its mission, visit https://experientialrobotics.org/ .

