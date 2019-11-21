Sparkle Foundation Announces 4th Annual Holiday Gift Drive Helping Over 200 Single Women and Children in San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento and Los Angeles

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Foundation, Inc., a Bay Area-based charity that helps single women and their families, today announced their biggest Holiday Gift Drive to date, expanding beyond the San Francisco Bay Area to include Sacramento and Los Angeles/Ventura County. Over the past four years, Sparkle's Gift Drive has provided gifts to 500+ individuals, raising more than $400,000 for families in need, and the number of people helped in 2019 vs. 2015 has increased fivefold. The curated wish lists for 63 families (217 individuals) are live through December 1, 2019, and can be found at https://www.dreamlist.com/org/sparkle .

This year, Sparkle Foundation is making the holidays brighter for 217 individuals in three major metropolitan areas - the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles/Ventura county, and Sacramento. Holiday Gift Drive wish lists for these families are live now through December 1. Gifts will be sorted on December 13, with co-current wrapping events planned for all three Sparkle locations on December 14. The Sparkle Foundation receives 100+ nominations each year for their Holiday Gift Drive and looks specifically to help single mothers and other women, who, despite their circumstances, do their best with a great attitude.

"I started Sparkle Foundation because I was disenchanted with the way that charities spent their money, and I wanted to directly help women and children within my community," said Samantha Tradelius, Founding Director of Sparkle Foundation, Inc. "My grandmother was a single mother in the 1950s, and her story always resonated with me. We help women because women rarely ask for help, and we help children because they are victims of circumstance. Our Holiday Gift Drive supports families at a time when they really need it and truly brightens their holidays. I wholeheartedly believe together we can make a difference and teach our children to do the same."

In addition to the Holiday Gift Drive, Sparkle Foundation hosts a variety of annual events and fundraisers that help women and their families, such as the Back to School Backpack Drive and The Night to Sparkle Event. Individual scholarships are also provided to children for sports and camps throughout the year. For more information about the Sparkle Foundation Holiday Gift Drive, please visit https://www.sparklenow.org/holiday-gift-drive-2019 . Images from the 2018 Sparkle Foundation Holiday Gift Drive can be found here .

About Sparkle Foundation, Inc.

Sparkle Foundation, Inc.'s mission is to create a world where all women and children have a sparkle in their eyes. 100% of donations go directly to women and children, in whatever way best meets their specific needs, with dignity and purpose. Sparkle Foundation hosts a variety of events and fundraisers throughout the year, including the Holiday Gift Drive, Back to School Backpack Drive, and the Night to Sparkle event. Sparkle Foundation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Novato, CA, with locations in Los Angeles/Ventura County and Sacramento. For more information, visit: https://www.sparklenow.org/ or follow on Facebook and Instagram . #sparklenow

