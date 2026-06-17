Sparkle Grooming Co. Turns Customer Into Franchise Owner as Brand Surpasses 600 Licenses Awarded

Longtime member plans to bring the wellness-focused dog grooming concept to Queen Creek and San Tan Valley after years of experiencing the brand firsthand

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co., the wellness-focused dog grooming franchise pioneering the Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category, has awarded a new franchise license in Arizona to longtime member Robert Inman, who plans to open a location serving the Queen Creek and San Tan Valley communities.

For most franchise owners, the journey begins with market research. For Inman, it started with a grooming appointment for his Goldendoodle, Miley.

From loyal customer to franchise owner, Robert Inman is bringing Sparkle Grooming Co.'s wellness-focused, membership-based dog grooming concept to Queen Creek and San Tan Valley, as the fast-growing brand surpasses 600 licenses awarded nationwide.

Three years ago, shortly after relocating to Arizona, Inman discovered Sparkle while visiting SanTan Village. Looking for a groomer for Miley, he took advantage of a new customer guest pass and quickly became an Unlimited member.

In what turned out to be a serendipitous combination of having Sparkle as his dog's groomer for years, and the sunsetting of a 25-year corporate career, Inman found himself back on the Sparkle website scheduling an appointment when he noticed a different opportunity.

"Want to Own a Sparkle?"

That simple message sparked a new chapter.

After meeting with the Sparkle leadership team and learning more about the company's innovative business model, Inman signed an agreement to bring the brand to the Queen Creek and San Tan Valley area, with plans to open his first location in late 2026.

Inman's agreement comes as Sparkle continues to accelerate its national growth, recently surpassing 600 licenses awarded across the United States. The milestone reflects growing demand for the company's membership-based approach to pet wellness and reinforces its position as one of the fastest-growing concepts in the pet services industry.

"After years of experiencing Sparkle as a member, I saw firsthand how different the concept is. The focus on wellness, the membership model, and the consistency of care convinced me that this was a business I could genuinely be proud to own. When I decided it was time to pursue business ownership, Sparkle was the first opportunity that truly excited me."

Inman brings more than two decades of project management and leadership experience to his new role as a franchise owner. He believes those skills, combined with his passion for dogs and firsthand understanding of the customer experience, position him well to introduce Sparkle to one of Arizona's fastest-growing communities.

"What makes Sparkle unique is the business model," said Inman. "A membership model with a focus on pet wellness. It's not your average dog groomer."

The future salon will offer Sparkle's modern approach to pet care, combining routine grooming and hygiene services with recurring memberships designed to make consistent care more convenient, accessible, and affordable for pet parents.

"Robert's journey is exactly the kind of story every franchisor hopes to tell," said Benjamin Crawford, Founder and CEO of Sparkle Grooming Co. "He experienced Sparkle firsthand as a member, trusted us with the care of his own dog, Miley, and ultimately decided he wanted to bring that same experience to other pet parents. When someone believes in the brand enough to become an owner, that's one of the strongest endorsements we can receive. As we've surpassed 600 licenses awarded nationwide, we're seeing more entrepreneurs recognize the opportunity to build a business around recurring revenue, pet wellness, and a customer experience that truly stands apart in the industry."

Inman's agreement adds to a growing pipeline of franchise development across the country as Sparkle continues to scale its Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) model. Having recently surpassed 600 licenses awarded nationwide, the company is expanding into new markets while attracting entrepreneurs who connect personally with its mission to modernize pet care through routine wellness and membership-based services.

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is a wellness-focused dog grooming franchise pioneering the Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category. Through salon-style grooming, membership-based care, and hospitality-driven operations, Sparkle creates healthier, happier experiences for pets and pet parents while equipping franchisees and teams with scalable systems built for performance.

SOURCE Sparkle Grooming Corp.