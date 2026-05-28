Sparkle Grooming Co. Surpasses 600 Franchise Licenses Sold as Brand Momentum Accelerates Nationwide

Fast-growing pet grooming franchise reports strong same-store sales growth while expanding into South Florida and Iowa.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co., the wellness-focused dog grooming franchise redefining routine pet care announced today that it has officially surpassed 600 franchise licenses sold nationwide, marking another major milestone in the brand's continued national expansion.

Sparkle Grooming Co.Sparkle Grooming Co. has surpassed 600 franchise licenses sold nationwide, driven by strong same-store sales growth, a 73% membership conversion rate, and expansion into new markets including South Florida and Iowa.

The company's momentum comes just months after celebrating its 500th license sale, fueled by growing franchise demand and expansion into key markets including South Florida and Iowa. Sparkle's growth is being driven not only by franchise development, but also by strong performance across existing locations.

Sparkle's growth is being driven not only by franchise development, but also by strong performance across existing locations, including increases in same-store sales, membership growth, and visit frequency that reinforce the strength of the company's recurring-revenue model.

"Crossing 600 licenses sold is a significant milestone for our team and a reflection of the demand we're seeing from both consumers and franchise operators," said Lyle Myers, Sparkle's Chief Development Officer. "We're building a brand that combines strong unit economics, customer loyalty, and a differentiated pet care experience in a category that continues to grow rapidly."

Among the company's newest growth initiatives is a recently announced 29-unit development agreement in Southeast Florida, where Sparkle is actively identifying locations throughout the region, including Boynton Beach and Delray Beach.

The company has also expanded into Iowa, continuing its strategic growth throughout the Midwest as demand rises for convenient, wellness-focused pet care services.

Sparkle's Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) model combines modern salon design, streamlined operations, and membership-based recurring revenue with a low-stress grooming experience designed for both pets and pet parents. The company reports a 73% conversion to membership and five-star customer satisfaction ratings across many locations.

Operating within the highly fragmented $11 billion pet grooming segment, Sparkle continues to position itself as a category disruptor focused on modernizing routine pet care.

For more information about becoming involved with Sparkle, please visit sparkledogcare.com/franchise.

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is a wellness-focused dog grooming franchise pioneering the Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category. Through salon-style grooming, membership-based care, and hospitality-driven operations, Sparkle creates healthier, happier experiences for pets and pet parents while equipping franchisees and teams with scalable systems built for performance.

SOURCE Sparkle Grooming Corp.