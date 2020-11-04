Sparkle this Holiday Season with Gifts of Glimmer from LUXIE Beauty

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LUXIE Beauty kicks off the 2020 holiday countdown with the announcement of their Glimmer Set ($80), available November 4th. This new brush set is perfect to gift your beauty-obsessed friends or even to treat yourself (you deserve it after this difficult year)! A modern interpretation of the Rose Gold Collection with a fresh look for 2020. This set is inspired by the rose quartz healing qualities and properties from the earth's natural creation.

The latest generation of synthetic tapered heads provide extraordinary performance and make this new set indispensable. The Glimmer Set allows you to achieve an array of looks, from the most natural to the most sophisticated and daring. This brush set features the following brushes:

Since 2014, LUXIE has inspired makeup lovers worldwide with their high-performing, cruelty-free cosmetic tools while maintaining a strong commitment to environmental and community values. One of the first to engineer an entirely vegan, hypoallergenic makeup brush, the company's ultra-soft, synthetic bristles rival the top-tier animal hair varieties.

Discover LUXIE's complete collection of professional-grade, allergen-free beauty tools at LuxieBeauty.com and top US retailers like Anthropologie, Macy's , Nordstrom , and Revolve. Follow LUXIE on Instagram @LuxieBeauty for the latest beauty tutorials and product releases, plus ultimate lifestyle and beauty inspo.

About LUXIE:

Since 2014, LUXIE has grown from an indie brand to a global phenomenon beloved by top US influencers and beauty lovers alike. Sourcing the best components worldwide, the female-founded company developed one of the first high-performing, cruelty-free, and 100% vegan makeup brushes. Today, their complete collection features a wide array of multi-use beauty tools that combine sleek design with problem-solving functionality, including signature brushes made with premium soft, synthetic bristles. Headquartered in San Jose, California, LUXIE is available in retail stores across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Led by CEO Conor Riley and Chairman of the Board Claudia Poccia - known for her work with Shiseido, Bare Escentuals, Stila, and Laura Mercier - the LUXIE team is continuously innovating in a non-stop effort to deliver flawless perfection. They strive to partner with exceptional retailers, influencers, and industry leaders who share their core environmental and community values, along with an authentic passion for next-generation beauty products. Learn more at LuxieBeauty.com and follow on Instagram @LuxieBeauty.

