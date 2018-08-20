SparkleSkirts Releases Luxury Athletic Line, StarBornSkirts

PLANT CITY, Fla., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkleSkirts will release a luxury athletic line called StarbornSkirts August 20, 2018. The line will feature skirts catered to women who play golf and/or tennis. The skirts are built to assist women before, during, and after their athletic endeavors.

The skirts will have shorts underneath that are guaranteed to not ride up. They include a six by six pocket on each leg and a zipper pocket in the back on the waistband. These convenient features provide both functionality and style.

"By far, this is the most comfortable skirt I have ever worn," Sue Powers, 2013 LPGA National Teacher of the Year said. "The material is light weight, premium quality and best of all, the undershorts stay in place and don't ride up as you swing."

Three different styles will be available: FlutterCut, CasualFit, and FlutterCutTall. The line will contain both solid colors and patterns for a wide variety of choices. Skirts will be made in sizes 2XS-3XL; petite sizes will also be available.

StarBornSkirts has support from multiple female athletes including Jackie Stoelting (LPGA Tour), Alexandria Jacobsen (Symetra Tour), and Christi Dorece (Class A LPGA Teaching Professional).

ABOUT STARBORNSKIRTS

Located in Plant City, StarBornSkirts is a luxury athleticwear company catered to women who play golf and/or tennis. With excellent products and attention to customer service, StarBornSkirts provides a greater selection of skirts that empower women in all athletic endeavors to feel good and look fabulous before, during, and after competition.

For more information, call Abbey Williams (813-759-6000).

ABOUT SPARKLESKIRTS

Starting in 2010, SparkleSkirts, an athleticwear company, catered to those in the running industry, while building outstanding products and lasting relationships between customers. SparkleSkirts is also 100% American made.

For more information, visit sparkleskirts.com.

CONTACT:

Abbey Williams



(813) 759-6000



abbey@starbornskirts.com

SOURCE StarBornSkirts

https://starbornskirts.com

