Sparklight® Business Offers Internet Backup Service to Small, Medium Sized Businesses

PHOENIX, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparklight® Business today announced the launch of Internet Backup Service – a solution that allows small and medium-sized businesses to keep their internet service, as well as mission-critical devices such as credit card and point-of-purchase machines, operating in the event of a service outage.

Whether it's due to a major disaster, construction-related fiber cut or a simple power outage, internet service disruptions can be costly for businesses. Internet Backup Service is a wireless solution that prevents downtime in the event of a service outage by immediately and seamlessly directing internet traffic to pass along a wireless network.

"With the many challenges businesses are facing during these difficult times, it's crucial for operations to continue uninterrupted and for sales and information to keep flowing," said Chris Boone, Sparklight Senior Vice President of Business Services and Emerging Markets. "Internet Backup will help avoid downtime and achieve necessary continuity of service, giving businesses peace of mind that critical devices will continue operating, 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

Businesses can visit business.sparklight.com for more details.

About Sparklight Business

Sparklight Business helps businesses of all sizes increase productivity by providing superior connectivity solutions at an affordable price and backing those solutions with the highest level of customer service and support. The company offers a wide range of products, including high-speed and fiber-based Internet, business phone plans including hosted voice and voice trunking, ethernet networks and video solutions. Today, the company serves more than 75,000 businesses across 21 states. For more information, please visit business.sparklight.com.

SOURCE Sparklight Business

