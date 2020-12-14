Sparklight® Extends COVID-19 Relief Efforts Through December 2021

PHOENIX, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparklight today announced it will extend relief measures to help those in need stay connected to the internet while working and learning from home, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the communities it serves.

The company will extend the availability of its 15 Mbps residential internet plan for $10 per month for the first three months of service to help low income families and those most impacted from coronavirus challenges, such as seniors and college students through December 31, 2021.

Sparklight will also continue its partnership with ACA Connects and EducationSuperHighway for the "K-12 Bridge to Broadband" program to help school districts and states provide internet access for students in low-income households. Under this program, broadband service providers help school districts and states identify students that lack broadband at home and then supply these connections. As a partner in the program, Sparklight has committed to the following actions to support students in need within its footprint: create a "sponsored service" offering that schools can purchase on behalf of students; work with schools to identify unserved student homes; standardize eligibility; facilitate enrollment; and abide by privacy protections.

Other actions being taken by the company include:

Extending access to free public WiFi hotspots across its footprint through the end of 2021 in order to keep individuals and communities connected during the crisis.

Partnering with communities, hospitals, medical centers and other essential institutions in addressing their unique broadband connection needs and challenges.

Continuing to evaluate and assess additional relief measures based on the evolving nature of the virus.

"We recognize that broadband service is critical - now more than ever," said Julie Laulis, President and CEO. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to closing the digital divide and ensuring our customers and communities have access to the fastest and most reliable internet service so they can continue working, learning and connecting virtually to family, friends and entertainment during these difficult times."

About Sparklight

Sparklight® (www.Sparklight.com) is a leading broadband communications provider and part of the Cable One family of brands, which serves more than 950,000 residential and business customers in 21 states. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business provides scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers. For more news and information about Sparklight please visit www.sparklight.com/news.

SOURCE Sparklight

Related Links

http://www.sparklight.com

