Sparklight Extends Relief to Texas Communities Impacted by Winter Storm Uri

PHOENIX, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As nonprofit organizations work to provide food and shelter for Texas residents impacted by Winter Storm Uri, Sparklight, part of the Cable One family of brands, has donated $15,000, along with food and supplies to support relief efforts in the markets it serves. Funds have been distributed to local non-profit agencies, including the Salvation Army.

"Our hearts are with the Texas residents who have been impacted by this winter storm," said Julie Laulis, President and CEO. "After ensuring our associates and their families are safe, our primary focus will be on restoring service to our customers as quickly as possible following the restoration of local power. We understand how critical connectivity is in times like these and we are committed to keeping our customers and communities connected."

Commercial power outages and damage from snow and ice may be affecting service for some Sparklight customers. While the company has back-up generators supporting numerous impacted areas, some areas remain inaccessible due to storm debris, downed power lines and icy road conditions. The company will follow local power companies in order to restore service as quickly and as safely as conditions allow.

About Sparklight

Sparklight® is a leading broadband communications provider and part of the Cable One family of brands, which serves more than 950,000 residential and business customers in 21 states. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business provides scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

