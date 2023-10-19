Sparklight® Launches Comprehensive Wi-Fi Solution for Businesses

Sparklight Business

19 Oct, 2023

PHOENIX, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparklight® Business, a leading broadband communications provider, today announced the launch of Business Wi-Fi Plus, an always-on, mesh Wi-Fi solution tailored for small-to medium-sized businesses that guarantees uninterrupted coverage, keeping businesses and their customers securely connected while delivering optimal speed and performance.

Teaming up with eero, an Amazon company, Sparklight Business will offer the eero Pro6E to deliver comprehensive Wi-Fi coverage throughout the business, creating a wide-ranging signal that blankets the location with coverage. Powered by the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, Business Wi-Fi Plus connects and transmits wirelessly up to 1 Gig, while eero's patented TrueMesh technology dynamically routes data through the fastest path in the network, giving businesses a fast, reliable experience they can count on.

With world-class encryption and security protocols, eero systems are compatible with the strongest security standards available in consumer Wi-Fi today. In addition, for more advanced security, Business Wi-Fi Plus customers can take advantage of eero Secure to help keep their connected devices protected from online threats. Also available is SafeSearch, which filters out inappropriate web content; profile-specific content filtering; and ad, app and website blocking.

"Sparklight's Business Wi-Fi Plus guarantees high-speed internet connectivity throughout an entire office space, offering the reliability, security and speed ideal for today's small to medium-sized businesses," said Chris Boone, Senior Vice President, Business Services and Emerging Markets.

The company's new Business Wi-Fi Plus is managed through eero's convenient and easy-to-use app, which enables customers to view and manage their network – from anywhere, at any time.

"The Sparklight Business Wi-Fi Plus solution is equipped for Multiple SSIDs, enabling businesses to separate devices on their guest network from each other and from the business's main network, while providing a more secure online environment for businesses and their customers," Boone said. "With the capacity to securely connect up to 100 devices simultaneously, Business Wi-Fi Plus gives businesses and their customers a superior internet experience they can trust and rely on."

More information about Business Wi-Fi Plus can be found by visiting business.sparklight.com/managed-wifi.

About Sparklight
Sparklight® is a leading broadband communications provider and part of the Cable One family of brands, which serves more than one million residential and business customers across 24 states. Powered by a fiber-rich network, Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced WiFi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business provides scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

