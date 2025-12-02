Sparklight Launches Sparklight Mobile, Expanding Affordable Connectivity Beyond the Home

New no-contract mobile plans offer Sparklight home internet customers straightforward pricing, reliable nationwide coverage, and seamless bundling options

PHOENIX, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As reliable mobile connectivity becomes increasingly essential for education, work, healthcare access and everyday life, Sparklight, a leading broadband communications provider serving more than one million customers across 24 states, has introduced Sparklight Mobile, expanding affordable wireless options for customers and reinforcing the company's commitment to providing reliable, easy-to-use connectivity solutions.

Sparklight Launches Sparklight Mobile, giving customers a dependable mobile option from a provider they know and trust.

"In today's world, staying connected at home and on the go is essential," said Tony Mokry, Senior Vice President of Residential Services at Sparklight. "Sparklight Mobile gives customers a dependable mobile option that delivers the flexibility, reliability and value they expect from a provider they already know and trust."

Designed with everyday needs in mind, Sparklight Mobile offers unlimited talk and text, reliable nationwide coverage and straightforward prepaid pricing with no contracts, no credit checks and no in-store activation required. Customers can keep their existing mobile number and choose from three affordable plans when bundled with Sparklight home internet:

1 GB data for $15/month

5 GB data for $25/month

Unlimited data for $30/month

A Natural Extension of Sparklight's Connectivity Mission

The launch of Sparklight Mobile marks a meaningful step forward in Sparklight's mission to provide seamless, reliable connectivity solutions to the communities it serves. By combining home internet and mobile into one ecosystem, customers benefit from a simple, integrated experience built on the company's long-standing service reputation.

"We're thrilled to expand our offerings to include mobile service alongside our fiber-powered home internet," Mokry said. "This launch gives customers a seamless way to stay connected wherever they are — and reinforces our commitment to innovation, reliability and always working for our customers."

Learn More or Enroll

Customers can explore plans, check device compatibility or get started at:

www.sparklight.com/mobile.

For more information about Sparklight's broader connectivity solutions, customers can visit:

www.sparklight.com/internet

www.sparklight.com/about

About Sparklight

Sparklight is a leading broadband communications provider delivering exceptional service and enabling more than 1 million residential and business customers across 24 states to thrive and stay connected to what matters most. Through Sparklight®, the brand our customers know and trust, we're not just shaping the future of connectivity – we're transforming it with a commitment to innovation, reliability and customer experience at our core.

Our robust infrastructure and cutting-edge technology don't just keep our customers connected; they help drive progress in education, business and everyday life. We're dedicated to bridging the digital divide, empowering our communities and fostering a more connected world. When our customers choose Sparklight, they are choosing a team that is always working for them — one that believes in the relentless pursuit of reliability, because being a trusted neighbor isn't just what we do — it's who we are.

