Sparkling French Wine "René Briand" Expands into the Northeast and Continues to Generate a Buzz in New York City

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The momentum for René Briand, aka "RB," is building. This quiet luxury brand with a delightful bubbly palate is making waves among the most exclusive establishments in New York, New Jersey, and New England. As Alchemy Hospitality's Director of Operations Steven Jauffrineau says,

René Briand Blanc de Blancs Brut and Brut Rosé Summer Happy Hour Series at Portside behind Brookfield Place with Tartinery's The Shack: René Briand Brut Rosé and RB Raspberry Refresher Cocktail served

"The beverage industry is increasingly challenged when it comes to value for dollar. René Briand Brut Rosé is a rare find--great quality at a great price. It's perfect for our seafood restaurants, but also has enough character to drink with an aged cod loin. It is versatile and reliable--really a perfect bottle for most of our customers."

Aside from working with Duryea's on Long Island, Balthazar, Indochine, and Hotel Hugo in New York, René Briand has been featured in collaborations with the go-to French café, La Parisienne in New York's Financial District, and the trendy Tartinery's "The Shack" at sunny Brookfield Place Portside. The Happy Hour summertime events highlighted the flexibility of "RB" pairings. At La Parisienne the Blanc de Blancs Brut transformed into blue, white, and red Bastille Day cocktails when mixed with lavender, lemon, and Aperol. At Tartinery, the "RB" Brut Rosé was among the mainstay ingredients of the Refresher Cocktail Series.

"RB" René Briand was also featured at the NYC Wine Fest this past winter getting rave reviews for its flexibility, low sugar levels and vegan friendly composition.

The buzz around RB can't be contained. Growing on its success in the NYC metropolitan area, René Briand is now distributed in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. It is featured at key establishments by the glass at Nantucket's Dune Restaurant and Boston's Wayland's Coach Grille. Customers can't get enough of it!

And they're right.

By design, René Briand is the basis for creativity. Underscoring the brand's association with luxury and forward-thinking, RB supported Alumni of the Fashion Institute of Technology by sponsoring events for designers Michael Oliu and Lauren Holovka. RB was also poured at a FIT Foundation event honoring its first Sustainability Ambassador, Amber Valletta.

With the high-quality juices of both the Brut Rosé and the Blanc de Blancs, Wine Enthusiast Magazine recently featured the wines in their Best Buying Guide, awarding the pair 92 and 89 Points, respectively.

René Briand: Be who you are, drink how you want.

Media Contact

Ameena Makhdoomi

Marketing Manager, Cognac One

[email protected]

212-584-1185

SOURCE René Briand