Sparkling Future for Water Testing: Market to Reach $3.3 Billion as Concerns Over Dirty Water Rise | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Fear of contaminated water is no longer a trickle but a torrent driving a global surge in the water testing kit market. As disease outbreaks and pollution rise, stricter regulations and user-friendly tools are fueling this boom, with regions like India, battling high levels of untreated wastewater, seeing particularly robust demand.

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest analysis, the water testing kit market value is estimated to total US$ 1.9 billion in 2024. Over the forecast period, global water testing kit sales are set to rise at a CAGR of 5.4%, totaling a valuation of US$ 3.3 billion in 2034.

Water Testing Kit Market Research Coverage, 2024-2034:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Value (2024) US$ 1.9 billion Projected Market Size (2034) US$ 3.3 billion Anticipated Growth Rate (2024 to 2034) 5.4% CAGR Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Key Regions Covered • North America • Latin America • Europe • South Asia • East Asia • Oceania • Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered • United States • Canada • Brazil • Mexico • Argentina • United Kingdom • Germany • Italy • Russia • Spain • France • BENELUX • India • Thailand • Indonesia • Malaysia • Japan • China • South Korea • Australia • New Zealand • Türkiye • GCC Countries • South Africa and North Africa Key Market Segments Covered By Products Test Type Water Type End-user By Region Report Coverage Market Forecast, Competition Intelligence, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives

Multiple factors are predicted to drive the growth of the water testing kit industry during the forecast period. These include rising waterborne diseases like typhoid and cholera, increasing health awareness, and advancements in water testing solutions.

Besides the health risks associated with contaminated drinking water, industrial wastewater's discharge into rivers threatens ecosystems and human health. The need for water testing kits becomes crucial in such cases, thereby fueling their demand.

For instance, it is estimated that 62.5% of wastewater is either untreated or only partially treated in urban India. This is prompting both households and industries to use water testing kits.

The growing concerns surrounding water quality and pollution across various sectors are expected to fuel the demand for water treatment kits. Similarly, implementing stringent water quality regulations will create growth prospects for water testing kits.

"Discharge of pollutant water from industry and commercial sectors and growing awareness about safe and drinking water issues are expected to propel sales of water testing kits globally through 2034," says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global market for water testing kits is set to total US$ 3.3 billion by 2034.

by 2034. Based on product, the portable water testing kits segment accounted for a value share of 56.3% in 2023

in 2023 By test type, the chemical tests category held a market share of 42.1% in 2023.

in 2023. By water type, potable water segment is set to grow at a 6.0% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. By end-user, laboratory, and diagnostic centers segment is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8%.

North America held a global share of 32.7% in 2023.

held a global share of in 2023. Demand in the United States is projected to rise at a 6.1% CAGR through 2034.

is projected to rise at a through 2034. China is poised to register a CAGR of 6.3% between 2024 and 2034.

Who is Winning?

Market players focus on developing and offering innovative water testing kits to meet the diverse needs of customers. This includes the development of kits with improved accuracy, reliability, ease of use, and faster results.

Key water testing kit manufacturers are investing in research and development to enhance testing capabilities, expand the range of contaminants detected, and improve the overall user experience. They are also adopting strategies like partnerships and acquisitions to expand their footprint.

Recent developments:

In March 2021, Lovivond launched new Water Safety Kits to identify safe drinking water.

Leading Manufacturer in Water Testing Kits Industry:

Key companies are focusing on improving water testing methods to detect contamination in drinking water. They are launching new products with user-friendly features. This will further boost the target market.

Camlab Ltd

Flinn Scientific Inc.

Transchem Agritech Pvt. Limited

Galgo (UK) Ltd

Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd

Danaher

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Lamotte Company Merck KGaA

APPLIED MEMBRANES, INC.

HANNA INSTRUMENTS INC.

GE Appliances

Taylor Water Technologies LLC

Aquagenx

Tintometer GmbH

Wilhelmsen

WaterScope Ltd.

