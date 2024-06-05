Sparkling Ice® and Girls on the Run® Encourage Girls to Find Their Happy Pace

PRESTON, Wash., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice, and Girls on the Run (GOTR) kicked off a national partnership this month aimed at supporting girls' mental and physical wellness.

The beverage company is supporting multiple Girls on the Run councils and events across the country, inviting participants to find their happy pace by experiencing the power and joy of movement. GOTR offers unique programming that highlights the important connection between physical activity and emotional wellbeing.

"Through our partnership with Girls on the Run both regionally and nationally, more girls will have access to the tools they need to develop strong self-esteem and make healthy life choices," said Veronica Blankenship, Executive Vice President, People, at Talking Rain. "The partnership also gives our employees – our Rain Makers – opportunities to connect directly with this important organization and its mission through the ability to engage with local GOTR councils, coach or mentor participants, participate in a run for a good cause, or hand out Sparkling Ice at events."

There is a clear need to support girls' mental health. A recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that in 2021 nearly three in five teenage girls felt persistent sadness or hopelessness.

Using an experience-based curriculum that integrates running, Girls on the Run creates a supportive, welcoming community that inspires tens of thousands of girls nationally to be joyful, healthy, and confident. Best of all, the programs work. An independent study found that after participating in GOTR programs, 97% of girls reported learning essential life skills, such as decision-making and conflict resolution. Plus, 85% reported feeling more connected with their peers and felt that they had developed confidence and character. Additionally, there was a 40% increase in physical activity among girls who were the least active before joining GOTR.

"Girls on the Run empowers girls through interactive lessons and physical activities, fostering confidence and essential life skills," said Elizabeth Kunz, CEO of Girls on the Run International. "We're thrilled to announce our new partnership with Sparkling Ice and all of the Rain Makers at Talking Rain. Together, our shared sparkle will support the physical and mental well-being of girls, enabling them to lead joyful and healthy lives. We have been impressed by Talking Rain's commitment to gender equality, with women holding nearly half of their senior leadership positions, demonstrating their dedication to refreshment goes beyond their products."

In years past, individual Rain Makers have participated in Girls on the Run 5K events and served as coaches and community supporters. For the first time, Talking Rain is making support for the organization a company priority and taking the partnership national.

Talking Rain supported this year's Girls on the Run Puget Sound spring regional 5K at the Girl Power sponsorship level. The company also funded two teams from elementary schools in the Snoqualmie area, near Talking Rain's headquarters.

Later this year, participants in all GOTR council events will have the opportunity to enjoy free Sparkling Ice giveaways. In addition, Talking Rain will encourage Rain Makers to participate in their local GOTR council events, and the beverage company plans to host a virtual 5K this fall benefiting Girls on the Run.

The partnership with GOTR is part of a broader focus on corporate social responsibility at Talking Rain. The company sponsors four national non-profit organizations whose work supports healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity.

"Girls on the Run aligns perfectly with our company's values and goals for philanthropic giving," said Blankenship. "By partnering with organizations like Girls on the Run, we're sharing our success to help people live life in full flavor."

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice®, is a family-owned company based in Preston, Washington. Through nearly four decades of redefining the sparkling water category, Talking Rain has crafted a remarkable collection of full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, including the #1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., Sparkling Ice (also available in +Caffeine and +Energy). Talking Rain drinks have zero sugar, are enriched with vitamins and antioxidants, and come in a delicious array of bold flavors. Talking Rain believes in sharing its success to support healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity. We live life in full flavor and believe the world should, too.

For more information, please visit https://www.talkingrain.com.

About Girls on the Run

Girls on the Run International (GOTRI) creates and offers after-school empowerment programs designed for 3rd- to 8th-grade girls. The nonprofit helps participants build confidence, increase their level of physical activity, and learn critical life skills such as managing emotions, resolving conflicts, and forming friendships through the innovative integration of fun physical activities, life-skills lessons, and impactful community projects. The research-based curriculum led by trained volunteer coaches explores core topics relevant to 8- to 13-year-old girls, including understanding emotions, fostering friendships, expressing empathy, and standing up for ourselves. The coaches and curriculum create a sense of belonging for all participants and meet the vital needs of girls today. The program culminates in a community impact project and a celebratory 5K. Since it was founded in 1996, this national movement has served more than 2.25 million girls in all 50 states and Canada. Learn more at girlsontherun.org.

