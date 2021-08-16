Sparkling Ice Announces Winner of Second Annual Cheers to Heroes Contest and Cash Prize of $10,000

SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Rain Beverage Company, maker of Sparkling Ice® flavored sparkling water, is excited to announce the winner of the second annual Cheers to Heroes contest celebrating everyday heroes from across the country. After receiving over 1,000 nominations from 905 cities across the U.S., the brand is honoring Michael Bayer from Ballston Lake, NY, as the official winner of this year's Cheers to Heroes contest and $10,000 grand cash prize.

In April 2021, Sparkling Ice teamed up with one of America's favorite hometown heroes, 3x Olympic Gold Medalist Gabby Douglas to kick off this year's campaign, where together, Gabby and the brand announced the campaign's call-to-action for consumers to nominate a hero in their life. The nominations were narrowed down to three finalists including Michael Bayer from Ballston Lake, NY, Kay Menashe from Ozone Park, NY and Ryan Dwyer from Kenmore, WA.

"I was humbled to have been nominated, honored to have been selected as a finalist, overwhelmed and grateful to those who voted for me," said Michael Bayer, 2021 Cheers to Heroes contest winner. "Winning this contest will enable me to participate in my youngest son's promotion ceremony to Major in the US Army in January 2022 in Hawaii, and visit with two of my grandchildren. I also plan to increase my involvement in National Cemetery services such as the Wreaths Across America Program. I hope my volunteer activities inspire others to open their eyes and hearts to volunteer opportunities and realize that in helping others, they will be fulfilled themselves."

After serving his country for 25 years in the US Navy, Michael Bayer is being celebrated as an everyday hero for his continued service and selfless efforts within his local community. With a mission to help those in need, Michael dedicates his time to the local food pantry where he collects groceries for families. He also volunteers at the local cemetery, assisting in organizing the processionals for his fellow veterans and offering support to those visiting the cemetery. Michael has become an integral member of the neighborhood grounds committee, where he helps with home repairs, especially to the elder residents in his community. Continuing his good deeds to his town, Michael also shares his talent of singing by volunteering his time at the local children's choir and sings on the local town community choir.

"We're thrilled to honor Michael as this year's contest winner for the extraordinary influence he's had on the local Ballston Lake community," said Chris Hall, CEO of Talking Rain. "As we continue to honor our everyday heroes, we're excited to celebrate an individual like Michael who exemplifies what the Cheers to Heroes contest is all about – thanking and supporting local community heroes that continue to make a difference."

To celebrate all of the deserving nominees, Sparkling Ice has awarded Kay Menashe, the 1st place runner-up with $7,500, and Ryan Dwyer, with the 2nd place prize of $5,000. The brand has also extended a $500 3rd place cash prize to 300 nominees as a way to further celebrate and thank the heroes for their community service.

For more information on Sparkling Ice and the Cheers to Heroes contest, please visit: www.sparklingicerewards.com/cheerstoheroes.

About Sparkling Ice Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages are made with sparkling water, real fruit flavor, vitamins, antioxidants, and naturally sourced colors. Full of flavor with zero sugar, Sparkling Ice and Sparkling Ice +Caffeine offer better-for-you beverage options with products available in retailers nationwide.

With 23 fizzy, fruity flavors, the Sparkling Ice brand is on a mission to provide Flavor for All. In 2020, the brand launched a series of campaigns to promote a message of positivity and togetherness across America, including the Cheers to Heroes campaign, honoring everyday heroes, and the Cheers to You Town Beautification Program, celebrating small towns across America through community-driven projects.

Sparkling Ice is the number one selling brand from Talking Rain Beverage Company. The brand is committed to connecting with like-minded partners who prioritize corporate, social, and environmental responsibility, so together, they can educate and inspire the continuous work that supports these efforts. Through innovative carbon reduction initiatives, positive social programs, and philanthropic support, the Sparkling Ice brand aims to create a lasting impact in the community. To learn more about Sparkling Ice, please visit www.sparklingice.com.

