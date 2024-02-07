Sparkling Ice® Bottles Taste Sensation of STARBURST® Candy in New Zero-Sugar Beverage

News provided by

Sparkling ICE

07 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET

Sparkling Ice STARBURST product line already driving unprecedented engagement among industry and influencers

PRESTON, Wash., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sparkling Ice® brand, crafted by Talking Rain Beverage Company®, today announced the launch of Sparkling Ice® STARBURST™ – a new line of delicious Sparkling Ice flavors that capture the taste and vibrant sensory experience of STARBURST® original fruit chew candy with zero sugar.

Continue Reading
Banner announcing the launch of Sparkling Ice® STARBURST™ – a new line of delicious Sparkling Ice flavors that capture the taste and vibrant sensory experience of STARBURST® original fruit chew candy with zero sugar. The new line of STARBURST-inspired Sparkling Ice comes in the candy’s four original flavors – cherry, lemon, orange, and strawberry.
Banner announcing the launch of Sparkling Ice® STARBURST™ – a new line of delicious Sparkling Ice flavors that capture the taste and vibrant sensory experience of STARBURST® original fruit chew candy with zero sugar. The new line of STARBURST-inspired Sparkling Ice comes in the candy’s four original flavors – cherry, lemon, orange, and strawberry.

"Sparkling Ice STARBURST is a bold new sparkling water collaboration, designed to surprise and delight our loyal fans and attract a whole new legion of flavor-loving consumers to our zero-sugar beverages," said Rich DePencier, Chief Growth Officer at Talking Rain Beverage Company. "This brand collaboration is already igniting enthusiasm among beverage influencers, industry leaders and retailers. It's just the beginning of a new chapter in the Sparkling Ice brand that our fans will love."

Influencers eager to experience the tasty synergy of Sparkling Ice and STARBURST began buzzing about the collaboration weeks before news of the launch was available publicly. To date, their organic content has garnered more than a half-million views on TikTok alone.

Plus, Talking Rain reports that industry leaders are bullish about the pairing of two beloved brands and category leaders, based on unprecedented early demand from retailers and distributors.

This is the first major brand initiative since Sparkling Ice, the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., launched its "Anything But Subtle" campaign at the start of the year. That campaign kicked off the company's largest marketing investment ever, and enlisted Emmy Award-winning actress Annie Murphy to play its "Chief Flavor Officer," a colorfully clad executive who gushes about the premium sparkling beverage.

Heading up the team of beverage innovators behind Sparkling Ice STARBURST is Talking Rain's director of new product development, Tatyana Osipovs.

"Our Sparkling Ice product development team knew Sparkling Ice STARBURST would bring a huge level of excitement to consumers with this flavorful collaboration," said Osipovs. "We spent months recreating that creamy, candy mouthfeel in addition to capturing all flavors of the STARBURST fruit chew candies in the Sparkling Ice beverage. Now our fans can enjoy the full-flavored fun of these candy flavors in our delicious drink with zero sugar!"

The new line of STARBURST-inspired Sparkling Ice comes in the candy's four original flavors – cherry, lemon, orange, and strawberry. It will be available online via Amazon starting March 4. It also began arriving at select retailers in late January and will continue rolling out nationally throughout the spring.

For more information on Sparkling Ice https://www.sparklingice.com

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company 

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice, is your Washington-based beverage company with an impressive 35-year legacy in the beverage world. We've brewed up a remarkable collection of brands, including the fan-favorite Sparkling Ice®, Sparkling Ice® +Caffeine, Sparkling Ice® +Energy and Talking Rain AQA®. These beverages come in a delightful array of flavors, all focusing on providing healthier beverage options.

But we're not just about making great drinks; we're all about building connections with our community and sharing the love with every sip. That's our special ingredient – a blend of passion and commitment.

For more information, please visit https://www.talkingrain.com.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. 

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Sparkling ICE

Also from this source

Sparkling Ice® Serves Up 'Anything But Subtle' Campaign with 'Chief Flavor Officer' Annie Murphy

Sparkling Ice® Serves Up 'Anything But Subtle' Campaign with 'Chief Flavor Officer' Annie Murphy

The Sparkling Ice® brand, crafted by Talking Rain Beverage Company®, today announced the launch of a vibrant new marketing campaign, "Anything But...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.