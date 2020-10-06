Sparkling Ice Celebrates Holiday Cheer with Giving & Sharing Campaign

Here's how it works: With every qualifying purchase, consumers will be prompted to register and upload their receipts to the Sparkling Ice Rewards site ( www.sparklingicerewards.com/give ). Next, consumers choose one of the four pre-selected charity partners listed, which Sparkling Ice will then donate $1 to, on behalf of each reward member.

"Year-round, our team is committed to giving back to our communities and spreading a message of positivity and togetherness," said Nina Morrison, VP of Public Relations at Talking Rain, maker of Sparkling Ice. "During this holiday season, we hope to inspire consumers to shop with a purpose by offering a chance to give back through our Sparkling Ice Rewards program. These four incredible charity organizations aim to benefit the lives of children and adults across the country and we are thrilled to partner with them in their missions to give back."

The beverage brand set a goal of donating $25,000 per charity through the Giving and Sharing program this holiday season. Now through December 15th, consumers will be encouraged to participate in the donation initiative by selecting one of the following four charities: JDRF (formerly known as Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), National CARES Mentoring Movement, Together We Rise and A Small Act of Kindness.

"JDRF is grateful for Talking Rain's ongoing support for the millions of people impacted by diabetes across the country. The generous donations through the Giving and Sharing campaign go directly toward funding research to improve lives and find cures for type 1 diabetes," said Jess Backofen, Associate Vice President of Corporate Development at JDRF.

"The National CARES Mentoring Movement is thrilled to participate in the Sparkling Ice holiday program," said Stephen Powell, Chief Partnerships and Programs Officer. "Recent overlapping crises of the pandemic and subsequent economic stress have disproportionately impacted the communities and families we serve. National CARES is proud to partner with Talking Rain to advance our work of breaking the cycle of generational poverty and honoring the history, humanity, and heritage of Black Americans. We are grateful for Talking Rain's belief in our mission and work."

"Together We Rise is thrilled to partner with Talking Rain to bring awareness and support to foster youth impacted by COVID-19 through the Sparkling Ice Giving and Sharing program," said Steven Macias, Donor Relations Manager at Together We Rise. "With over 430,000 youth currently navigating the United States foster care system, we rely on our supporters and corporate partners to create positive experiences and opportunities for those who are often forgotten. We are grateful for our new partnership with the Sparkling Ice brand and look forward to working together to change the way children, teens and young adults experience the foster care system in the United States."

"The team at A Small Act of Kindness is thrilled to partner with Talking Rain this holiday season as part of the Sparkling Ice Giving and Sharing campaign," said Jason Cadle, co-founder of A Small Act of Kindness. "Our mission to provide hope, happiness, and magic for families in need is more important now than ever. With a strong emphasis on helping veteran and military families, we truly believe that if everyone gives a little, we can do a lot, and we are excited to see this program put that sentiment into action."

In addition to the Giving and Sharing program, the brand is excited to bring back its popular Cranberry Frost flavor. Available for a limited time at select retailers, Sparkling Ice Cranberry Frost will be sold in festive holiday-themed multipacks as well as in single 17 oz. bottles.

To sign up for Sparkling Ice Rewards for a chance to participate in the Sparkling Ice Holiday Giving and Sharing program, please visit: www.sparklingicerewards.com/give.

About Sparkling Ice Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages are made with zero sugar and combine sparkling water, real fruit flavor, colors from natural sources, and vitamins and antioxidants to offer great tasting, lightly carbonated beverages. Sparkling Ice is a division of the Talking Rain Beverage Company with products available in retail locations nationwide.

Sparkling Ice offers eighteen fizzy, fruity flavors including Black Cherry, Black Raspberry, Cherry Limeade, Classic Lemonade, Coconut Pineapple, Crisp Apple, Fruit Punch, Ginger Lime, Grape Raspberry, Kiwi Strawberry, Lemon Lime, Orange Mango, Peach Nectarine, Pink Grapefruit, Pomegranate Blueberry, Strawberry Lemonade, Strawberry Watermelon, and new in 2020, Coconut Limeade.

Talking Rain is committed to building a sustainable future. The company connects with partners who prioritize these important efforts and are committed to being a voice in the education of how we can all do our part. Talking Rain is committed to: Reduction, Education and Support.

For more information, please visit https://www.sparklingice.com .

