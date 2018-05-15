Sparkling Ice® Debuts Limited Edition Mystery Fruit Flavor and Social Media Sweepstakes

Sparkling Ice Mystery Flavor will be available in retailers nationwide beginning this week through the end of July 2018. Wrapped in distinct blue and red packaging with a question mark inside the brand's signature three-dimensional ice cube, the new limited-edition Mystery Flavor offers a clear carbonated beverage balanced with just the right amount of fizz. As with the full Sparkling Ice portfolio, Mystery Flavor is a zero calorie, zero sugar beverage made with antioxidants and vitamins.

In addition to the limited-edition flavor, the brand will be also be launching a social media-based sweepstakes where consumers can share their flavor guesses by using the hashtag #WhatTheFlavorSweeps.

"We're always looking for new ways to engage with our consumers, and with the launch of a new Mystery Fruit Flavor, we're adding an element of surprise to our fun-loving brand," said CEO of Talking Rain Beverage Co., Chris Hall. "With the launch of our What The Flavor Sweepstakes, we're eager to hear the guesses from our fans. Those with detective palates and who guess correctly, will have a chance to win one of our exciting prizes."

To participate, consumers can engage with Sparkling Ice on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter to submit their guesses and be entered for a chance to win over $45,000 worth of prizes, including an all-expense paid VIP trip to a major music festival in April 2019, a Bose Sound System, Sonos Wireless Speakers, iTunes gift cards, a year of FREE Spotify and more. The contest opens on May 15th and will last through July 31st, 2018. Participants are encouraged to enter once a day to maximize their chances of winning.

To participate in the contest, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/SparklingIce/app/1645009175793713/

For more information about Sparkling Ice products and flavors, please visit: www.SparklingIce.com, www.facebook.com/SparklingIce, www.Twitter.com/SparklingIce and www.instagram.com/SparklingIce.

About Sparkling Ice Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages are made with zero sugar, and combine sparkling water, real fruit flavor, vitamins and antioxidants to offer great tasting, lightly carbonated beverages. Available in sixteen fizzy, fruity flavors, including: Black Raspberry, Orange Mango, Pink Grapefruit, Kiwi Strawberry, Coconut Pineapple, Pomegranate Blueberry, Peach Nectarine, Lemon Lime, Crisp Apple, Classic Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Cherry Limeade, Strawberry Watermelon, Black Cherry, Grape Raspberry and new in 2018, Ginger Lime. Sparkling Ice is part of the Talking Rain family of beverages, and retails for $1.19-$1.29. To locate Sparkling Ice, visit www.sparklingice.com/locate/.

