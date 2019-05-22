Sparkling Ice Launches New Patriotic Case Wraps In Support of Honor Flight Network

In support of this year's Honor Flight, Sparkling Ice will be releasing new limited-edition case wraps specially designed to promote Honor Flight which are now available in stores nationwide and will be incorporated into in-store displays over Memorial Day and Fourth of July. The wraps will be red, white and blue and feature illustrations of the American flag, military camouflage and silhouettes of soldiers saluting. This marks Sparkling Ice's first year debuting the new wraps in support for Honor Flight.

"Our support for The Honor Flight Network began several years ago when I came across an Honor Flight departure at the airport," said Talking Rain's CEO and U.S. Navy Veteran, Chris Hall. "Puget Sound Honor Flight is committed to giving these heroes their 'One Last Mission' and as such, this year marks the first year that I will be taking part in the flight from Seattle to Washington D.C. along with our American veterans. Through our continued support and launch of the new wraps, we hope to continue raising awareness for both the organization and all veterans who have served across the country."

Beyond the new case wraps, Sparkling Ice supports The Honor Flight Network through a patriotic in-store retail program and a series of fundraising efforts. Over the course of their partnership, the brand has raised more than $216,000 for the Honor Flight Network since 2016 and is looking to raise an additional $130,000 through its ongoing initiatives and donations from vendors, partners and individuals.

"As a third-generation U.S military veteran, this partnership is close to my heart. It's an honor to stand side-by-side with these personal heroes of mine while we visit the memorials," says Hall. "I only hope I can keep up with them."

About Sparkling Ice Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages are made with zero sugar, and combine sparkling water, real fruit flavor, vitamins and antioxidants to offer great tasting, lightly carbonated beverages. Available in sixteen fizzy, fruity flavors, including: Black Raspberry, Orange Mango, Pink Grapefruit, Kiwi Strawberry, Coconut Pineapple, Pomegranate Blueberry, Peach Nectarine, Lemon Lime, Crisp Apple, Classic Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Cherry Limeade, Strawberry Watermelon, Black Cherry, Grape Raspberry, and Ginger Lime. To locate Sparkling Ice, visit https://www.sparklingice.com/buy/ .

In 2018, the brand introduced Sparkling Ice +Caffeine, a line of caffeinated sparkling waters, available in five flavor varieties: Black Raspberry, Blue Raspberry, Triple Citrus, Strawberry Citrus and Orange Passionfruit.

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

An iconic brand in the Seattle-area for more than 30 years, Talking Rain is a Washington-based beverage company situated in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains. This innovative company is outselling global brands in flavor-categories across the U.S., while beginning to find success internationally with the brand's bold-flavored, lightly carbonated sparkling water.

A part of the Talking Rain product portfolio for over 25 years, Sparkling Ice beverages were often overlooked, until a major organizational shift in 2010 where the new leadership team refocused the company's efforts on this diamond in the rough. At that time, Talking Rain started to build a strong marketing, sales and manufacturing team to focus efforts on this flavored, zero-calorie carbonated beverage, which was quietly building a strong following in the Northwest since entering the marketplace.

To learn more about Talking Rain, visit www.talkingrain.com.

