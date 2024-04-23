Sparkling Ice® Refreshes Iconic 'Skinny Bottles' with Bold, Clean, Modern Look

PRESTON, Wash., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkling Ice®, crafted by Talking Rain Beverage Company, has announced it is rolling out all new packaging labels on its iconic bottles. The label redesign marks the latest move by Sparkling Ice to expand its position as the bestselling sparkling water brand in the U.S.

The refreshed label prominently positions a bold, clean, and more modern-looking Sparkling Ice logo above the familiar fruit-filled ice cube. The new design is optimized to promote brand recognition, improve visibility on the shelf, and boost relevance with target consumers.

"Our Sparkling Ice flavor fans across the country tell us they want to find their favorite brand everywhere they choose to shop," said Rich DePencier, Chief Growth Officer at Talking Rain Beverage Company. "We listen continuously and engage daily with our fans who love the brand. Now more than ever, they expect to find Sparkling Ice whenever they are on-the-go, at-home with friends and family, and at events. The modernization of the packaging was led by fans telling us they wanted to more easily locate their favorite Sparkling Ice brand in its iconic tall, skinny bottle amongst a sea of ready-to-drink options."

The visual rebrand furthers the brand's promise to be Anything But Subtle, a campaign theme launched at the start of the year, featuring "Chief Flavor Officer" Emmy Award-winning actress Annie Murphy. It also follows this year's runaway hit Sparkling Ice STARBURST™ product line, released in February, which captures the taste and vibrant sensory experience of STARBURST® original fruit chew candy with zero sugar.

"All of our marketing investments are brand-driven, and updating the look of the Sparkling Ice label is no exception," said Missy Wyatt, Talking Rain's SVP of Sales National Accounts. "We're excited to modernize and elevate the packaging of our brand and continue to surpass customer expectations about what this beloved zero-sugar drink company will do next."

Label enhancements on Sparkling Ice products include making it:

Bolder: To increase brand recognition

Cleaner: To improve readability and visibility on shelf

Modernized: To boost relevance with target consumers

The logo refresh will be reflected on all Sparkling Ice products by the end of 2024. To view the new packaging labels, click here.

For more information on Sparkling Ice: https://www.sparklingice.com.

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice, is your Washington-based beverage company with an impressive 35-year legacy in the beverage world. We've brewed up a remarkable collection of brands, including the fan-favorite Sparkling Ice®, Sparkling Ice® +Caffeine, Sparkling Ice® +Energy and Talking Rain AQA®. These beverages come in a delightful array of flavors, all focusing on providing healthier beverage options.

But we're not just about making great drinks; we're all about building connections with our community and sharing the love with every sip. That's our special ingredient – a blend of passion and commitment.

For more information, please visit https://www.talkingrain.com.

