Sparkling Ice® Serves Up 'Anything But Subtle' Campaign with 'Chief Flavor Officer' Annie Murphy

With bold investment and A-list talent, Sparkling Ice sets the stage for global growth of its full-flavored beverage

PRESTON, Wash., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sparkling Ice® brand, crafted by Talking Rain Beverage Company®, today announced the launch of a vibrant new marketing campaign, "Anything But Subtle." The campaign features Emmy Award-winning actress Annie Murphy, best known for her starring role as over-the-top celebutante Alexis Rose in acclaimed sitcom, Schitt's Creek.

The launch marks the latest salvo by a company increasingly focused on positioning Sparkling Ice, the number one sparkling water brand, for long-term growth.

"Sparkling Ice is 'Anything But Subtle' and so is our strategy for 2024 and beyond," said Ken Sylvia, Talking Rain CEO.

"Sparkling Ice is 'Anything But Subtle' – and so is our strategy for 2024 and beyond," said Ken Sylvia, Chief Executive Officer at Talking Rain Beverage Company. "This is the largest marketing investment we've ever made, and with it, we are attracting world-class talent, planning energizing new product launches and flavorful brand partnerships. This will be the most significant year in our company's history as we proactively and aggressively look to expand our position as the number one sparkling water brand in the U.S. Combined with our overall investment in operational excellence, we are in a very strong market position heading into the new year."

Developed in collaboration with advertising agency powerhouse Red Tettemer O'Connell + Partners, the Sparkling Ice brand campaign is launching with two spots with Murphy as "Chief Flavor Officer," a colorfully clad executive gushing about the secret behind the full-flavored taste of the premium sparkling beverage. Whether she is guiding a tour group through the company's Flavor Lab or perched at the lab's control center, Murphy's character highlights how the company manages to infuse such intense flavors into the zero-sugar sparkling beverage.

"I'm so excited to partner with Sparkling Ice. Fun, bold and full of flavor – wish that was my yearbook quote in high school," said Murphy, Chief Flavor Officer in Sparkling Ice's "Anything But Subtle" campaign.

Focusing on new marketing vehicles, platforms, and approaches that reflect consumers' changing habits, the Sparkling Ice campaign seeks to entice new customers by illustrating why loyal fans love the brand. Major CTV players, such as Hulu, Peacock, Amazon, and Spotify, will carry the ads, along with display, audio, ecommerce, and social media.

"This marketing investment, coupled with several other transformative company-wide initiatives, will set the stage for Sparkling Ice to become a world-class brand," said Rich DePencier, Chief Growth Officer at Talking Rain Beverage Company. "Now the delicious taste our loyal fans love about Sparkling Ice will be available to a wider audience of flavor lovers, as we expand opportunities with our retailers and distributors. This is an exciting time to be in the Sparkling Ice business!"

Bringing extensive experience with consumer packaged goods and ready-to-drink products at Fortune 100 companies, Rich DePencier was announced as Talking Rain Beverage Company's first-ever Chief Growth Officer at the beginning of 2024. The addition of this role reflects the company's ongoing commitment to putting the right talent in place for growth, starting last fall with the promotion of Oscar Mayorquín to Chief Operating Officer, and Tiffany Boyd to Vice President of Omnichannel Marketing for Sparkling Ice.

Within the beverage industry, family-owned Talking Rain Beverage Company is already known for being fast, nimble, and reliable. With a new enterprise resource planning solution being rolled out in 2024, the company is laying the groundwork to meet future customer and consumer demand quickly and seamlessly.

View "Anything But Subtle" campaign creative on YouTube and Instagram. For more information on Sparkling Ice https://www.sparklingice.com.

