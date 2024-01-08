Sparkling Ice® Serves Up 'Anything But Subtle' Campaign with 'Chief Flavor Officer' Annie Murphy

News provided by

Sparkling ICE

08 Jan, 2024, 06:00 ET

With bold investment and A-list talent, Sparkling Ice sets the stage for global growth of its full-flavored beverage

PRESTON, Wash., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sparkling Ice® brand, crafted by Talking Rain Beverage Company®, today announced the launch of a vibrant new marketing campaign, "Anything But Subtle." The campaign features Emmy Award-winning actress Annie Murphy, best known for her starring role as over-the-top celebutante Alexis Rose in acclaimed sitcom, Schitt's Creek.

The launch marks the latest salvo by a company increasingly focused on positioning Sparkling Ice, the number one sparkling water brand, for long-term growth.

Continue Reading
Tour the Sparkling Ice Flavor Lab with Chief Flavor Officer Annie Murphy in the brand's new "Anything But Subtle" marketing campaign. Whether she is guiding a tour group or perched at the lab’s control center, Murphy’s character highlights how the company manages to infuse such intense flavors into the zero-sugar sparkling beverage.
Tour the Sparkling Ice Flavor Lab with Chief Flavor Officer Annie Murphy in the brand's new "Anything But Subtle" marketing campaign. Whether she is guiding a tour group or perched at the lab’s control center, Murphy’s character highlights how the company manages to infuse such intense flavors into the zero-sugar sparkling beverage.
In Sparkling Ice's vibrant new marketing campaign, "Anything But Subtle," Annie Murphy is the brand's “Chief Flavor Officer,” a colorfully clad executive gushing about the secret behind the full-flavored taste of the premium sparkling beverage.
In Sparkling Ice's vibrant new marketing campaign, "Anything But Subtle," Annie Murphy is the brand's “Chief Flavor Officer,” a colorfully clad executive gushing about the secret behind the full-flavored taste of the premium sparkling beverage.

"Sparkling Ice is 'Anything But Subtle' – and so is our strategy for 2024 and beyond," said Ken Sylvia, Chief Executive Officer at Talking Rain Beverage Company. "This is the largest marketing investment we've ever made, and with it, we are attracting world-class talent, planning energizing new product launches and flavorful brand partnerships. This will be the most significant year in our company's history as we proactively and aggressively look to expand our position as the number one sparkling water brand in the U.S. Combined with our overall investment in operational excellence, we are in a very strong market position heading into the new year."

Developed in collaboration with advertising agency powerhouse Red Tettemer O'Connell + Partners, the Sparkling Ice brand campaign is launching with two spots with Murphy as "Chief Flavor Officer," a colorfully clad executive gushing about the secret behind the full-flavored taste of the premium sparkling beverage. Whether she is guiding a tour group through the company's Flavor Lab or perched at the lab's control center, Murphy's character highlights how the company manages to infuse such intense flavors into the zero-sugar sparkling beverage.

"I'm so excited to partner with Sparkling Ice. Fun, bold and full of flavor – wish that was my yearbook quote in high school," said Murphy, Chief Flavor Officer in Sparkling Ice's "Anything But Subtle" campaign.   

Focusing on new marketing vehicles, platforms, and approaches that reflect consumers' changing habits, the Sparkling Ice campaign seeks to entice new customers by illustrating why loyal fans love the brand. Major CTV players, such as Hulu, Peacock, Amazon, and Spotify, will carry the ads, along with display, audio, ecommerce, and social media.

"This marketing investment, coupled with several other transformative company-wide initiatives, will set the stage for Sparkling Ice to become a world-class brand," said Rich DePencier, Chief Growth Officer at Talking Rain Beverage Company. "Now the delicious taste our loyal fans love about Sparkling Ice will be available to a wider audience of flavor lovers, as we expand opportunities with our retailers and distributors. This is an exciting time to be in the Sparkling Ice business!"

Bringing extensive experience with consumer packaged goods and ready-to-drink products at Fortune 100 companies, Rich DePencier was announced as Talking Rain Beverage Company's first-ever Chief Growth Officer at the beginning of 2024. The addition of this role reflects the company's ongoing commitment to putting the right talent in place for growth, starting last fall with the promotion of Oscar Mayorquín to Chief Operating Officer, and Tiffany Boyd to Vice President of Omnichannel Marketing for Sparkling Ice.

Within the beverage industry, family-owned Talking Rain Beverage Company is already known for being fast, nimble, and reliable. With a new enterprise resource planning solution being rolled out in 2024, the company is laying the groundwork to meet future customer and consumer demand quickly and seamlessly.  

View "Anything But Subtle" campaign creative on YouTube and Instagram. For more information on Sparkling Ice https://www.sparklingice.com

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company 

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice, is your Washington-based beverage company with an impressive 35-year legacy in the beverage world. We've brewed up a remarkable collection of brands, including the fan-favorite Sparkling Ice®, Sparkling Ice® +Caffeine, Sparkling Ice® +Energy and Talking Rain AQA®. These beverages come in a delightful array of flavors, all focusing on providing healthier beverage options.

But we're not just about making great drinks; we're all about building connections with our community and sharing the love with every sip. That's our special ingredient – a blend of passion and commitment.

For more information, please visit https://www.talkingrain.com.

SOURCE Sparkling ICE

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.