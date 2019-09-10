Sparkling Ice Soars with Record Sales, Double Digit Growth in Multi-Billion Dollar Category

SEATTLE, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkling Ice, part of Talking Rain Beverage Company, is making waves in the beverage industry and setting itself apart in the competitive space by continuing to hold the number one spot in the sparkling water category for another consecutive quarter. With sales in the sparkling water space up 14.5% from last year, reaching over $3 billion in the category, Sparkling Ice is leading the pack with $531.4 million in multi-outlet plus convenience (MULO+C) dollar sales, according to IRI data for the 52-week period ending in early August, with a growth rate of 16.2%.

The success of the brand is credited to additions to the product portfolio and a continued commitment to innovation. With the launch of Sparkling Ice +Caffeine, the brand opened new channels to millennial audiences by providing them with the flavors they crave and the function they seek. Recently, Sparkling Ice underwent a brand refresh that features a new look, logo and formula that uses only naturally sourced colors and flavors. The new formulation makes Sparkling Ice one of the first brands of its kind to successfully transition to naturally sourced colors.

A new approach to marketing has also given Sparkling Ice a leg up in the category. The brand has created a strong presence across multiple digital platforms this year by implementing new strategies across social media, paid media, influencer partnerships and advertising. In addition, meaningful partnerships, including The Honor Flight Network retail program, have created a unique opportunity to connect with consumers in an emotional way that continues to foster brand loyalty.

"We're so proud of the goals we've accomplished to-date, and I'm thrilled to see our fresh approach to the marketing matrix resonate so strongly with consumers," said Chris Hall, Talking Rain Beverage Company's CEO. "Our ability to connect with fans across the U.S. and meet their evolving beverage needs is the backbone to our continued success. When consumers talk, we listen, and this dedication has sparked everything from new product developments to new moments of digital engagement, all ultimately leading to a deeply rooted fan base and an impressive increase in sales."

Recently, Sparkling Ice launched its LTO Mystery Flavor supported through a social media sweepstakes called "What the Flavor," giving consumers a chance to win a Holland America Line Caribbean cruise for two. Inspired by the scents and flavors of an exotic tropical getaway, the Mango Guava flavor was revealed to the public in August.

"With the launch of products such as Sparkling Ice +Caffeine, our LTO Mystery Flavor, and other exciting innovations in the pipeline, we've continued to deliver the delicious, naturally flavored beverages that exceed the expectations of both consumers and our distribution partners," said Ken Sylvia, Talking Rain Beverage Company's Executive Vice President of Sales. "We couldn't be more thrilled about the overwhelming support we've received from our retailers and the tremendous execution from our distributor network. We're proud of the success we've seen so far this year and grateful for the opportunity to get creative in the sparkling water space while continuing to consistently scale."

With MULO+C dollar sales up 17.7% over this year's 32-week period vs. the previous year, Sparkling Ice is well ahead of their revenue objectives for the year. Over the four weeks leading up to August 11, Sparkling Ice scanned 4.4M cases equating to $49.1M, meaning MULO+C Dollar sales were up 16.6% vs. last year in the four week period.

About Sparkling Ice Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages are made with zero sugar and combine sparkling water, real fruit flavor, vitamins and antioxidants to offer great tasting, lightly carbonated beverages. Available in seventeen fizzy, fruity flavors, including: Black Raspberry, Orange Mango, Pink Grapefruit, Kiwi Strawberry, Coconut Pineapple, Pomegranate Blueberry, Peach Nectarine, Lemon Lime, Crisp Apple, Classic Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Cherry Limeade, Strawberry Watermelon, Black Cherry, Grape Raspberry and Ginger Lime.

In 2018, the brand introduced Sparkling Ice +Caffeine, a line of caffeinated sparkling waters, available in five flavor varieties: Black Raspberry, Blue Raspberry, Triple Citrus, Strawberry Citrus and Orange Passionfruit.

Sparkling Ice is part of the Talking Rain family of beverages and is available in retail locations nationwide. To locate Sparkling Ice, visit https://www.sparklingice.com/buy/. For more information about Sparkling Ice products and flavors, please visit www.SparklingIce.com, www.facebook.com/SparklingIce and www.instagram.com/sparklingice.

About Talking Rain Beverage Company

An iconic brand in the Seattle-area for more than 30 years, Talking Rain is a Washington-based beverage company situated in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains. This innovative company is outselling global brands in flavor-categories across the U.S., while beginning to find success internationally with the brand's bold-flavored, lightly carbonated sparkling water.

A part of the Talking Rain product portfolio for over 25 years, Sparkling Ice beverages were often overlooked, until a major organizational shift in 2010 where a new leadership team refocused the company's efforts on this diamond in the rough. At that time, Talking Rain started to build a strong marketing, sales and manufacturing team to focus efforts on this flavored, zero-calorie carbonated beverage, which was quietly building a strong following in the Northwest since entering the marketplace. To locate Talking Rain, visit www.TalkingRainWaters.com.

