Sparkling Ice Spiked™ Makes Waves in the Beverage World with New Hard Seltzer

The hard seltzer brand was first introduced to consumers in August 2020 as part of the brand's soft launch in test markets across the U.S. The newest product to hit shelves will reflect a new, eye-catching packaging update featuring a sleek and modern design and enhanced logo based off learnings from the soft launch.

"We are thrilled to introduce a new alternative to the adult beverage world that delivers the taste our consumers are looking for while shattering the expectations of what everyone has come to expect from hard seltzer," said CEO of Sparkling Ice Spiked, Chris Hall. "With full flavor and zero sugar, we're confident that the new Sparkling Ice Spiked will satisfy your hard seltzer cravings and quickly become your go-to beverage for everyday entertaining, outdoor grilling, and weekend escapes."

Along with the product launch, the team behind Sparkling Ice Spiked is also launching a nationwide sales and marketing campaign. The campaign will come to life through in-person and at-home activations, including in-store POS and holiday promotions, earned media outreach and mailers, influencer programming, targeted digital media and banner ads, paid social, and more.

Sparkling Ice Spiked variety packs are available now at select retailers across the U.S. For more information about Sparkling Ice Spiked products and flavors, please visit: www.SparklingIceSpiked.com or www.instagram.com/sparklingicespiked.

About Sparkling Ice Spiked ™

Sparkling Ice Spiked hard seltzer is made with zero sugar and combines sparkling water, real fruit flavor, and 4% alcohol made from cane sugar. With only 80 calories, Sparkling Ice Spiked offers a full-flavored ready-to-drink hard selzter in four satisfying flavors: Cherry Lime Cooler, Lemonade Refresher, Ruby Fizz, and Strawberry Citrus Smash. Sparkling Ice Spiked is based in Preston, Washington, with products available at select retail locations nationwide.

For more information, please visit https://www.sparklingicespiked.com.

