Sparkling Ice Spiked™ Prepares to Shatter Your Expectations in 2021

SEATTLE , Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Sparkling Ice Spiked™ launched into the hard seltzer category in 2020 with its line-up of flavor-filled hard seltzers. For 2021, the brand sets its sights on becoming the beverage to have on-hand for all of the moments that shatter your expectations.

Over the past several months we have been pushed to our limits, learning how to adapt like never before and while many things have felt as though they have been interrupted, we continue to find ways to stay connected, and to keep exploring.

Whether Air-streaming to a National Park, glamping on farmland in Upstate New York or hiking a new path in our own neighborhood, we have rediscovered our love of exploration and our connection to the outdoors. The diverse experiences now available to us means that the outdoors is being enjoyed and shared by more people than ever before. This has us saying YES to new adventures.

In 2021, Sparkling Ice Spiked will launch a multi-year initiative that elevates life's everyday moments and provides consumers with opportunities to take ordinary events and make them extraordinary. Through strategic partnerships and influencer relations, we will champion people who dare to defy the odds and for those who say YES to the moment.

YES to watching the sunrise, YES to hiking to the next highest peak, YES to keeping the bonfire going, YES to one more song and YES to one more toast. Sparkling Ice Spiked will be there for all the moments that #ShatterYourExpectations.

Sparkling Ice Spiked variety packs are available now at select retailers across the U.S. For more information about Sparkling Ice Spiked products and flavors, please visit: www.SparklingIceSpiked.com and follow us on Instagram: www.instagram.com/sparklingicespiked.

About Sparkling Ice Spiked™

Sparkling Ice Spiked hard seltzer is made with zero sugar and combines sparkling water, real fruit flavor, and 4% alcohol by volume made from cane sugar. With only 80 calories, Sparkling Ice Spiked offers a full-flavored ready-to-drink hard seltzer in four satisfying flavors: Cherry Lime Cooler, Lemonade Refresher, Ruby Fizz, and Strawberry Citrus Smash. Sparkling Ice Spiked is based in Preston, Washington, with products available at select retail locations nationwide.

For more information, please visit https://www.sparklingicespiked.com.

