Sparkling Ice® Unveils Next Big Flavor Contest Winner

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkling Ice®, the bestselling sparkling water brand, is thrilled to announce the winner of its Next Big Flavor Contest. This past April, the brand went on an extensive nationwide quest for Sparkling Ice's boldest and most imaginative flavor fusions, allowing consumers to unleash their creativity and create various flavor combinations for a grand prize of $100,000. After receiving over 178,000 submissions nationwide, the brand is pleased to name Blueberry Cobbler as the winning flavor.

Lindsay Myers, who submitted the innovative combination, resides in Atlanta, GA, is a wife, mother, and registered nurse, currently earning a master's degree in nursing education. Myers entered the Sparkling Ice Next Big Flavor Contest as a creative outlet to engage in a fun contest, and support Sparkling Ice, one of her favorite brands.

"At Sparkling Ice, innovation is not just a buzzword, but a way of life," said Sarah Gustat, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Talking Rain Beverage Company. "Our Next Big Flavor Contest provided an incredible opportunity to hear directly from our consumers and to better understand their unique perspectives on which flavors fit into their lives. The surge of submissions was a testament to our passionate and creative Sparkling Ice community. We congratulate Lindsay Myers on her remarkable creation!"

The Next Big Flavor Contest was created as part of Sparkling Ice's Flavor Lab innovation hub, allowing consumers to participate in the brand's creative journey to shape the future of its products. Through an interactive online flavor-building tool, participants were prompted through several questionnaire options, including their dream base and drink color, unique mixer, background color, and bottle design, channeling their inner scientist to create their own unique flavor. 

"I'm thrilled that Sparkling Ice would be willing to transform my idea and turn it into reality," said Lindsay Myers. "I think it says a lot about a company that creatively engages their consumers to elicit their feedback. I think exploring the prospect of blueberry, or/and vanilla was exciting for me and worth a shot." 

For more information about Sparkling Ice's Next Big Flavor Contest visit: sparklingice.com/flavor-lab/

About Sparkling Ice® Beverages    

Sparkling Ice® beverages are made with sparkling water, real fruit flavor, vitamins and antioxidants. Full of flavor with zero sugar, Sparkling Ice and Sparkling Ice +Caffeine offer better-for-you beverage options with products available in retailers nationwide. 

With a variety of fizzy, fruity flavors, the Sparkling Ice brand is on a mission to provide Flavor for All. In 2020, Sparkling Ice launched its "Cheers to Heroes" and "Cheers to You Town" programs, which honored everyday heroes and celebrated small towns across America through community-driven projects. The programs were successful and have since been expanded in 2023 with the launch of Sparkling Ice's new Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, Flavorful Giving, celebrating the individuals, locations, and communities that encourage consumers to live life to the fullest through flavorful experiences.

Sparkling Ice, the top-selling brand from Talking Rain Beverage Company, is committed to crafting products and embracing practices that build a better future for business, communities, and the planet.

