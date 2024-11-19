Sparkling Logic Seamlessly Integrates Machine Learning and AI into Automated Decision Making in Latest Washington Release

Washington Delivers Greater Flexibility and Transparency to Decision Management

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkling Logic today announced the general availability of its Washington release of the SMARTS™ decision management platform. This latest release focuses on empowering businesses to seamlessly integrate machine learning and AI into automated decision making.

"SMARTS™ Washington represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower businesses with the most advanced and intuitive decision management tools available," said Carlos Serrano-Morales, Co-Founder and CTO of Sparkling Logic.

Key updates in the Washington release include the following:

Ability to upload, invoke, monitor, and manage models written in Python, the most popular computer programming language in Data Science

Ability to calculate multiple fairness and explainability metrics on models created with the BluePen tool, using the latest data science techniques such as disparate impact and SHAP

Ability to create and modify dynamic questionnaires in addition to data, decision flows, and business rules through AI Assistant, an interactive, LLM-based, generative AI tool launched earlier this year

These capabilities enable organizations to effectively combine strategies, analytic models, and business rules in a single environment and operationalize them into automated decisions. Regardless of what strategies, models, and rules are used, the new fairness and explainability tools enable business analysts to uncover hidden biases and understand what inputs contribute the most to decision outcomes. Furthermore, the SMARTS™ technical architecture integrates with enterprise ecosystems, supports large data sets for training and simulation, and delivers high decision availability and performance in production.

"Organizations can build and deploy more sophisticated, transparent, fair, and impactful decision-making solutions," said Serrano-Morales. "In addition, tools like AI Assistant enable business analysts to do so in a more efficient, productive manner."

This release also adds greater flexibility and transparency to SMARTS™ core decision management capabilities, including Repository Time Travel, traceability at the sub-decision level, and more. Repository Time Travel is a new feature that enables users to generate a complete, read-only view of the decisions at any given point in time, no matter the project's current state.

Altogether, Washington is a continuation of Sparkling Logic's commitment to equipping businesses with the most cutting-edge tools to make smarter, faster decisions.

About Sparkling Logic

Sparkling Logic Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based company dedicated to helping organizations automate and optimize key decisions in daily business operations and customer interactions in a low-code, no-code environment. Our customers include global leaders in financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, utilities, and IoT.

SMARTS™ by Sparkling Logic is a modern, enterprise-level, application-agnostic, decision-management platform that enables non-technical analysts and SMEs to easily manage business-critical decisions, whether explicit or AI-driven, with minimal IT resources.

