Sparkling water market to grow at a CAGR of 12.22% from 2022 to 2027|Boca Foods and Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Carpathian Springs SA, Cloud Water Brands, and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sparkling water market size is estimated to grow by USD 25,446.84 million from 2022 to 2027. The market will progress at a CAGR of 12.22%, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Aqua Maestro Inc., Big Watt Beverage Co., Boca Foods and Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Carpathian Springs SA, Cloud Water Brands, Danone SA, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Klarbrunn, National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Primo Water Corp., RHODIUS Mineralquellen und Beverages GmbH and Co. KG, Shepley Spring Ltd., Talking Rain Beverage Co., The Coca Cola Co., Volay Brands LLC, VOSS of Norway AS, and WakeWater Beverage Co. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sparkling Water Market 2023-2027

Sparkling water market insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Aqua Maestro Inc., Big Watt Beverage Co., Boca Foods and Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Carpathian Springs SA, Cloud Water Brands, Danone SA, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Klarbrunn, National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Primo Water Corp., RHODIUS Mineralquellen und Beverages GmbH and Co. KG, Shepley Spring Ltd., Talking Rain Beverage Co., The Coca Cola Co., Volay Brands LLC, VOSS of Norway AS, and WakeWater Beverage Co., among others

: 15+, Including Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Aqua Maestro Inc., Big Watt Beverage Co., Boca Foods and Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Carpathian Springs SA, Cloud Water Brands, Danone SA, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Klarbrunn, National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Primo Water Corp., RHODIUS Mineralquellen und Beverages GmbH and Co. KG, Shepley Spring Ltd., Talking Rain Beverage Co., The Coca Cola Co., Volay Brands LLC, VOSS of Norway AS, and WakeWater Beverage Co., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and supermarkets, Convenience stores, Online, and On-trade and independent retailers), Product (Unflavored drinking water and Flavored drinking water), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America )

To understand more about the sparkling water market, request a sample report

Major Drivers -

Frequent product launches drive the growth of the sparkling water market. Owing to the increasing popularity of low-alcohol content beverages, the market has witnessed significant growth. Furthermore, frequent product launches in the market also drive the demand for sparkling water. As a result of this, market vendors across the world are focusing on product innovation and launches to cater to the growing demand for sparkling water.

In March 2023, PepsiCo Inc. brand SodaStream announced the launch of two new models of sparkling water lineup, the E-TERRA, and the E-DUO. Hence, the frequent launch of products will boost the growth of the global sparkling water market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends -

The changing consumer lifestyle is an emerging trend in the sparkling water market. Consumers across the world are more health conscious and thus, they focus on purchasing food and beverage products made of natural and health-benefiting products. Furthermore, sparkling water comes in a wide range of flavors and varieties, as consumers prefer convenient, on-the-go options for hydration.

Also, various influencers and celebrities on social media promote sparkling water brands, which is increasing their popularity. Hence, factors such as changing lifestyles and increasing demand for healthy ingredients by consumers may positively impact the growth of the global sparkling water market during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

Stringent safety and quality regulations will challenge the growth of the sparkling water market. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates the manufacturing of sparkling water market and manufacturers have to follow Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMPs).

Manufacturers are required to process, bottle, hold, and transport bottled water under sanitary conditions. Furthermore, the US FDA, under its Food Safety Program, verifies whether the plant product water and operational water supply are sourced from an approved source. Hence, such challenges impede the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The sparkling water market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this sparkling water market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Sparkling Water Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Sparkling Water Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Sparkling Water Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Sparkling Water Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The predicted growth of the alcoholic-infused sparkling water market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 503.36 million at a progressing CAGR of 13.48%. This report extensively covers alcoholic-infused sparkling water market segmentation by distribution Channel (Off-premise and On-premise), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising demand for low-calorie alcoholic beverages is a major factor driving the global alcoholic-infused sparkling water market share growth.

The ultrapure water market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.02% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,945.39 million. This ultrapure water market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (washing fluid and process feed), end-user (semiconductor, power, pharmaceutical, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increase in semiconductor wafer size is driving market growth.

Sparkling water market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 25,446.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Aqua Maestro Inc., Big Watt Beverage Co., Boca Foods and Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Carpathian Springs SA, Cloud Water Brands, Danone SA, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Klarbrunn, National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Primo Water Corp., RHODIUS Mineralquellen und Beverages GmbH and Co. KG, Shepley Spring Ltd., Talking Rain Beverage Co., The Coca Cola Co., Volay Brands LLC, VOSS of Norway AS, and WakeWater Beverage Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global sparkling water market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global sparkling water market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 On-trade and independent retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on On-trade and independent retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on On-trade and independent retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on On-trade and independent retailers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on On-trade and independent retailers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Convenience stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Convenience stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Unflavored drinking water - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Unflavored drinking water - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Unflavored drinking water - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Unflavored drinking water - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Unflavored drinking water - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Flavored drinking water - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Flavored drinking water - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Flavored drinking water - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Flavored drinking water - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Flavored drinking water - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV

Exhibit 119: Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - Overview



Exhibit 120: Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - Key offerings

12.4 Big Watt Beverage Co.

Exhibit 122: Big Watt Beverage Co. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Big Watt Beverage Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Big Watt Beverage Co. - Key offerings

12.5 Boca Foods and Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Boca Foods and Beverages Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Boca Foods and Beverages Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Boca Foods and Beverages Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Carpathian Springs SA

Exhibit 128: Carpathian Springs SA - Overview



Exhibit 129: Carpathian Springs SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Carpathian Springs SA - Key offerings

12.7 Danone SA

Exhibit 131: Danone SA - Overview



Exhibit 132: Danone SA - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Danone SA - Key news



Exhibit 134: Danone SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Danone SA - Segment focus

12.8 JAB Holding Co. Sarl

Exhibit 136: JAB Holding Co. Sarl - Overview



Exhibit 137: JAB Holding Co. Sarl - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: JAB Holding Co. Sarl - Key news



Exhibit 139: JAB Holding Co. Sarl - Key offerings

12.9 National Beverage Corp.

Exhibit 140: National Beverage Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: National Beverage Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: National Beverage Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 Nestle SA

Exhibit 143: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 144: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 146: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.11 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 148: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 151: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Primo Water Corp.

Exhibit 153: Primo Water Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Primo Water Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Primo Water Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Primo Water Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 RHODIUS Mineralquellen und Beverages GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 157: RHODIUS Mineralquellen und Beverages GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 158: RHODIUS Mineralquellen und Beverages GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: RHODIUS Mineralquellen und Beverages GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.14 Talking Rain Beverage Co.

Exhibit 160: Talking Rain Beverage Co. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Talking Rain Beverage Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Talking Rain Beverage Co. - Key offerings

12.15 The Coca Cola Co.

Exhibit 163: The Coca Cola Co. - Overview



Exhibit 164: The Coca Cola Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: The Coca Cola Co. - Key news



Exhibit 166: The Coca Cola Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: The Coca Cola Co. - Segment focus

12.16 Volay Brands LLC

Exhibit 168: Volay Brands LLC - Overview



Exhibit 169: Volay Brands LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Volay Brands LLC - Key offerings

12.17 WakeWater Beverage Co.

Exhibit 171: WakeWater Beverage Co. - Overview



Exhibit 172: WakeWater Beverage Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: WakeWater Beverage Co. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 177: Research methodology



Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 179: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio