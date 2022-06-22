Sparkling Water Market worth $67.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on "Global Sparkling Water Market (Products (Natural/Mineral Sparkling Water, Caffeinated Sparkling Water), End-users (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Online, and Other End-Users))– By Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast Till 2030"

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global sparkling water market size valued at US$ 29.3 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach US$ 67.6 billion in 2030, recording a promising CAGR of 10.0% during the period of 2022-2030.

Sparkling water is a naturally carbonated refreshing drink; sparkling water is the best alternative to alcoholic and carbonated beverages. In addition, this water has many health benefits. It helps to improve the digestive system and reduces the risk of heart health issues.

The growing demand for sparkling water over sodas and other sweetened fizzy beverages is anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, factors such as increasing health-conscious people, changing lifestyles, and high preference for safe and healthy products are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for this market. However, the little high cost of sparkling water compared to other types of water and lack of consumer awareness may limit the growth of the sparkling water market. Geographically, the North American region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to the increasing preference for healthy products and easy product availability. Similarly, Europe and Asia Pacific regions also accounted for a significant share in 2020 due to the rising demand for sparkling water.

Prominent key players are developing new products according to the requirement of health-conscious consumers to promote their products in the global market, which is likely to drive the sparkling water market growth. For instance, in February 2021, PepsiCo, Inc. introduced five new caffeinated sparkling water flavours: mango passion fruit, blood orange grapefruit, triple berry, blueberry pomegranate, and citrus cherry flavours, under its bubly brand. These launches are increasing product visibility in the market.

Some of the key players in the sparkling water market are Nestle, PepsiCo Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, SANPELLEGRINO S.P.A., Danone S.A., Clear Cut Phocus, National Beverage Corp., Caribou Coffee Operating Company, Inc., GEROLSTEINER, BRUNNEN GmbH & Co. K.G., Evian, Mountain Valley Spring Company, L.L.C., Tempo Beverage Ltd, Reignwood Group, COTT Corporation, Crystal Geyser Water Company, A. G. BARR p.l.c. Icelandic Water Holdings ehf, CG Roxane, L.L.C., Vichy Catalan Corporation, and Other Prominent Players. Leading manufacturers of this market focus on strategic acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, mergers, and collaborations.

In Jan 2022 , Evian debuted its first-ever sparkling water — in both can and bottle versions. Hitting shelves in numerous markets. This new product includes the right degree of sparkles with its superb mineral quality and small bubbles providing a mild flavour and moderate intensity.

Evian debuted its first-ever sparkling water — in both can and bottle versions. Hitting shelves in numerous markets. This new product includes the right degree of sparkles with its superb mineral quality and small bubbles providing a mild flavour and moderate intensity. In May 2021 , Nestle Waters acquired Sparkling Spring Mineral Water Co., a leading distributor of home and office products. Nestle Waters strengthens its leadership position in the North America market, and this acquisition offers Nestle significant opportunities.

Nestle Waters acquired Sparkling Spring Mineral Water Co., a leading distributor of home and office products. Nestle Waters strengthens its leadership position in the market, and this acquisition offers Nestle significant opportunities. In January 2020 , Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. acquired Limitless, a U.S.-based caffeinated sparkling water company. This acquisition has widened Keurig Dr Pepper's water portfolio, and the company entered the caffeinated sparkling water market through this acquisition.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. acquired Limitless, a U.S.-based caffeinated sparkling water company. This acquisition has widened Keurig Dr Pepper's water portfolio, and the company entered the caffeinated sparkling water market through this acquisition. In May 2019 , National Beverage Corp. launched a new flavour, Hi-Biscus!, under its LaCroix brand. This new sparkling beverage has no carbohydrates, sweeteners, or sodium and has a unique taste of the hibiscus flower.

Market Segments

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Products

Natural/Mineral Sparkling Water

Flavored



Unflavored

Caffeinated Sparkling Water

Flavored



Unflavored

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on End-Users

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Online

Other End-Users

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America sparkling water market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

U.S.

Canada

Europe sparkling water market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific sparkling water market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America sparkling water market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa sparkling water market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

