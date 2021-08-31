SparkMeter to complete first-of-its-kind utility digitalization initiative in Africa

"By digitizing a mini-grid from its inception, utilities are able to more easily incorporate grid analytics into regular operations. Utilities can then consistently measure, visualize, and remotely operate their system that will displace charcoal cookstoves, kerosene lamps, and diesel generators with clean, renewable energy," says Dan Schnitzer, CEO of SparkMeter. "Receiving support from USTDA and Power Africa for digitalization is an indication that the sector is realizing the transformative benefits of smart grid management for decarbonizing electricity in emerging markets."

The project aims to improve the operations of dozens of mini-grids. SparkMeter's participation in the grant will include consulting to develop geospatial models of utility assets and an electrical model of the grid. Cloud-based software will combine these models with SparkMeter's smart meter data to produce advanced analytics on grid performance. These services go a step beyond traditional feasibility studies. SparkMeter will use system modeling to deliver analytics that provide utilities and other stakeholders with operational insights that explain the root causes of grid anomalies, plot trends, show impacts, and suggest improvements.

"In West Africa, households spend up to 30% of their income on batteries, gasoline, charcoal, candles, and kerosene to access basic fossil-fuel energy services," said Tristan Kochoyan, CEO at PowerOn. "Our work with SparkMeter and USTDA will help us dramatically reduce the use of fossil fuels in our territory through improved management of electricity distribution and payments from customers on our grid."

"Digital technologies can unlock energy access and economic opportunity for the 2.1 billion people without reliable electricity," said David Riposo, Energy Access Officer at Power Africa. "Digital tools like SparkMeter's can drive resilient, decarbonized grids at all scales while making diesel generators obsolete."

The project is expected to conclude in June 2022.

ABOUT SPARKMETER

SparkMeter provides grid-management solutions tailored to emerging markets, where 2.1 billion people live without reliable electricity access. The simple plug-and-play solution enables microgrids and distribution utilities operating in remote locations to access a range of features – prepaid billing, customer communications, and remote monitoring and control – that improve their operations and help them achieve financial sustainability. SparkMeter was recognized as Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Company in Energy in 2021.

