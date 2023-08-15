SparkPlug Joins Toast Partner Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SparkPlug and Toast announced their official partnership, enabling restaurants to motivate and reward frontline staff.

SparkPlug is an incentive platform for restaurants to leverage their employee roster and menu items to launch personalized incentives, show employee standings in real time, automate payouts, and track ROI, all in a confidential, centralized dashboard.

Toast is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. It works with integration partners in its Toast Partner Ecosystem , a curated portfolio of more than 200 partners who deliver specialized technology and services to help restaurant operators increase sales, engage guests, and keep employees happy.

"We are thrilled to welcome SparkPlug to the Toast Partner Ecosystem, and delighted to offer our customers automated and personalized staff incentives through SparkPlug's platform," says Keith Corbin, Senior Director, Business Development from Toast. "By partnering with SparkPlug, restaurants can now motivate and retain staff with customized incentives."

Impact is seen quickly, as evidenced by Joy Hill restaurant in Denver, which experienced a remarkable 450% increase in Kimchi Pizza sales and a 128% surge in Gelato units sold within the initial month of implementing the first SparkPlug campaign.

Restaurants benefit from the SparkPlug and Toast integration in multiple ways:

Real-time ROI tracking: View incentive campaign ROI, period-over-period sales lift, and employee standings via a secure analytics dashboard.

Gamification: Introduce an element of friendly competition, as employee leaderboards are updated daily, further encouraging a high level of customer service and teamwork.

Improved staff retention: Easily identify and reward top performers, promoting employee loyalty and reducing turnover rates.

"In the face of the ongoing labor shortage, it is crucial for restaurants and food service operators to adopt inventive strategies to attract, sustain, and retain outstanding employees," stated Jake Levin, Co-Founder and COO of SparkPlug. "We are excited to collaborate with Toast in equipping businesses with the necessary resources to inspire, engage, and compensate their staff, which will aid them in overcoming the current labor challenges and retaining skilled workers long-term."

By fostering a culture of recognition and reward, incentives will boost staff morale, job satisfaction, and retention, ultimately translating into a better guest experience.

About SparkPlug:

SparkPlug is a restaurant staff incentive platform that rewards servers and front of house staff for the influence they bring. The platform is designed to incentivize staff through a gamified system that rewards them for bringing in new customers, increasing average order value, and improving customer satisfaction. SparkPlug is used by 1,500+ locations and 500+ brands.

Press Contact:

Jake Levin

413-221-1976

[email protected]

SOURCE SparkPlug