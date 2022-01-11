SparkPost Achieves ISO 27001 Certification in Latest Commitment to Global Security

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkPost , the world's largest email sending and optimization platform delivering nearly 40 percent of the world's email, announces it has been granted ISO 27001 certification for its corporate systems and cloud products. SparkPost has long been trusted by some of the world's most sophisticated enterprise-level email senders such as The New York Times, Zillow, Adobe and Booking.com. This new internationally recognized certification is the latest development demonstrating the company's dedication to its enterprise customers that demand the highest level of security and compliance practices and infrastructure.

The scope of the ISO 27001:2013 certificate for SparkPost comprises the Information Security Management System (ISMS) supporting the operations underlying SparkPost Cloud Email Sending, all email analytics products, and Taxi for Email solutions. The organizational coverage includes the Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC), Information Security, Information Technology (IT), Infrastructure Operations, Product Development, Facilities, Sales & Marketing, and General & Administrative teams affecting the ISMS. These activities are governed by the implemented controls in accordance with the organizational Statement of Applicability.

"Our customers are some of the most recognizable enterprises in the world, and they rightfully demand the highest level of security. We hold ourselves to high standards because we know how important it is to our global enterprise customers. The ISO certification makes us a true partner in security and makes it easier to do business together -- from procurement to contracting, legal to auditing," said James Sipe, VP Compliance and IT Security at SparkPost. "The scope and depth of our security controls exceed what the industry has previously offered. With this latest ISO certification, we're proud to show our customers and the overall email industry just how important security is to us. It's in our DNA."

SparkPost products, services and people have long been held to the highest security and compliance standards. In addition to ISO certification, SparkPost goes above and beyond to ensure they can deliver to the enterprise, including:

Routinely achieving a SOC 2 Type II attestation, a well recognized US standard for security

Employing certified security and compliance professionals (CISA, CISSP) with deep industry expertise. The team supports customers in highly regulated industries, and ensures that SparkPost can deliver according to their compliance needs

Supporting privacy compliance required by GDPR, CCPA, and other data protection laws, including the ability to host accounts in the EU

Committing to a top-notch enterprise experience through services backed by industry-leading SLAs, taking another level of risk out of the equation for enterprise buyers

For more information about SparkPost's security policy visit its Security Center .

About SparkPost, a MessageBird company

SparkPost is the industry's most trusted email sending and optimization platform. SparkPost helps senders reliably reach the inbox with powerful solutions to help them plan, execute and optimize their email programs. The SparkPost platform is powered by the industry's largest data network, a team of email experts to help brands elevate every aspect of their email program, and a security and compliance posture to support even the most regulated industries. SparkPost is the world's largest sender, delivering 40% of all commercial email - 4-5 trillion sends annually - and also boasts the world's largest data footprint to help enterprise-level brands make data-driven decisions to improve their email performance. The world's most sophisticated senders, including The New York Times, Zillow, Adobe and Booking.com trust SparkPost to elevate their email. Learn more at www.sparkpost.com or connect via Twitter , LinkedIn or the SparkPost blog . SparkPost is a MessageBird company.

Media Contact:

April Mullen

[email protected]

+1 636-675-1773

SOURCE SparkPost