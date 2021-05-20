SparkPost Acquires Taxi for Email, Expanding Its Enterprise-Focused Email Platform

COLUMBIA, Md., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkPost , the world's most trusted email sending and deliverability platform, today announced it has acquired Taxi for Email , the email design and productivity platform that enterprise-level email teams use to make better performing email, quicker and at larger scale. The addition of Taxi for Email into the SparkPost portfolio further expands SparkPost's ability to help the world's largest enterprise level senders reliably reach the inbox, with powerful tools to help them plan, execute and optimize their email programs.

"The industry has long accepted that email production is hard and takes more time than it should, especially in larger, more complex companies," said Rich Harris, CEO of SparkPost. "By focusing on these pain points Taxi for Email has made email production 80% faster, and enabled users to rapidly segment and personalize campaigns. The acquisition of Taxi for Email furthers our mission of re-defining the enterprise email category and unleashing the potential of email."

Combined with SparkPost expertise, solutions and resources, Taxi for Email is positioned to further expand their foothold in the enterprise email market. Together, this acquisition will:

Enable brands and agencies to develop better emails at scale, now with the full support and scale of SparkPost and its expertise and capabilities in the enterprise

Provide the immediate ability to build emails within Taxi and send with SparkPost . Additional design-and-send functionality are planned for the future.

. Additional design-and-send functionality are planned for the future. Deliver specific coding syntax recognition with most major third-party email providers , including SparkPost channel partners like Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Oracle, Adobe, Iterable and Braze.

"By combining our email design and workflow capabilities with SparkPost's leading email sending and deliverability platform, email marketers will be able to get more of their best emails to the inbox with significantly less friction," said Elliot Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Taxi for Email. "We are excited to be joining a seasoned organization led by a management team that has a track record of positioning email solutions for growth, and, like us, sees the opportunity to make email better. With SparkPost, we'll be able to bring this incredible capability to a broader audience that really needs a solution like Taxi for Email."

SparkPost is the industry's most trusted email sending and deliverability platform. SparkPost helps the world's largest enterprise-level senders reliably reach the inbox, with powerful solutions to help them plan, execute and optimize their email programs. Not only is SparkPost the world's largest and most reliable sender - delivering nearly 40% of all commercial email - but they also have the world's largest data footprint to help enterprise brands make data-driven decisions to optimize their email programs. And with a team of experts to guide on everything from strategy to implementation to optimization, it's no wonder SparkPost is trusted by The New York Times, Oracle, Salesforce, Zillow, Pinterest and many more to elevate their email.

Learn more at www.sparkpost.com or connect via Twitter , LinkedIn or the SparkPost blog .

Taxi for Email is the email design and productivity collaboration platform that helps enterprise and agency teams get the most out of email. Email is hard. With Taxi for Email, everyone involved in email creation can collaborate to deliver best-in-class emails while reducing time to execute by an average of 80%. Taxi for Email seamlessly integrates and unlocks more advanced usage of most major email sending platforms, including Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Oracle Marketing Cloud, Adobe and many more. Enterprise global brands such as Airbnb, Zillow, QVC, NBC Universal, Reuters TV and Genesys rely on Taxi for Email to scale email production across large teams. With Taxi for Email, your emails can reach their full potential.

To learn more about how Taxi for Email revolutionizes email, visit https://www.taxiforemail.com/ .

