SparkPost Announces New Email Competitive Tracking Capabilities to SparkPost Competitive Tracker for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

SparkPost's customers can now benefit from competitive intelligence analytics solutions to help marketers get more ROI from email

COLUMBIA, Md., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkPost, the world's largest email sending and deliverability optimization platform sending nearly 40% of the world's email, today announced the next phase of its innovation in its integration with Salesforce Marketing Cloud by launching SparkPost Competitive Tracker for Salesforce Marketing Cloud. Competitive Tracker, found in the Salesforce AppExchange, provides Marketing Cloud users with an integrated experience where they can monitor their email performance and review competitors' campaigns under a single login.

Competitive Tracker

With SparkPost's Updates to Inbox Tracker on Salesforce AppExchange, SparkPost will once again bring enhanced email marketing technology to users. With Competitive Tracker for Salesforce Marketing Cloud, users will benefit from:

SparkPost's extensive consumer panel that allows for tracking and reporting on virtually every marketing email campaign sent by almost every significant brand so that you can compete more effectively in the inbox and plan ahead for important holidays or seasonal strategies.

Compare performance to industry peers so senders know where they have room to optimize.

Plan ahead for seasonality or follow market changes to compete in the inbox.

Gain deep insight into competitors' email journeys – including frequency, tone, and successful campaigns.

Email continues to be a critical channel for brands to reach consumers, and as a result, has experienced an increase in importance and budget in 2022. Companies continue to make investments to get more ROI from the email channel, especially when it comes to intelligence and analytics.

Comments on the News

"We're excited to be bringing another product to the Salesforce AppExchange that helps email marketers do their jobs better by having competitive intelligence in the same product where they build their emails," said Hal Muchnick , SVP, Commercial at SparkPost. "By having competitive intelligence at the ready, email marketers will be able to optimize their campaigns and get more ROI out of the ever- important email channel."

Salesforce, AppExchange, Marketing Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About SparkPost, a MessageBird company

SparkPost is one of the industry's most trusted email sending and optimization platforms. SparkPost helps senders reliably reach the inbox with powerful solutions to help them plan, execute and optimize their email programs. The SparkPost platform is powered by the industry's largest data network, a team of email experts to help brands elevate every aspect of their email program, and a security and compliance posture to support even the most regulated industries. SparkPost is the world's largest sender, delivering nearly 40% of all commercial email - over 6 trillion sends annually - and also boasts the world's largest data footprint to help enterprise-level brands make data-driven decisions to improve their email performance. The world's most sophisticated senders, including The New York Times, Zillow, Adobe and Booking.com trust SparkPost to elevate their email. Learn more at www.sparkpost.com or connect via Twitter , LinkedIn or the SparkPost blog . SparkPost is a MessageBird company.

