SparkPost Announces 'OptIn'19: The Email Intelligence Conference'

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkPost ( www.sparkpost.com ), the #1 email delivery and analytics service, today announced OptIn'19: The Email Intelligence Conference ( https://events.sparkpost.com/optin19 ), Oct. 29 - 30, 2019 at Carmel Valley Ranch in Carmel, California. OptIn'19 is an open industry conference bringing together thought leaders, product managers, marketers, and email professionals from all over the world to discuss strategies, learn best practices and how to best leverage data to implement email programs that enhance the customer experience and drive ROI.

Special pricing is available for a limited time. For a $200 discount on registration use the code SPARK200 at https://events.sparkpost.com/optin19

In addition to educational sessions, OptIn'19 offers networking events where attendees can discuss common challenges and connect with peers through archery, yoga, cooking classes, cycling and more. Special entertainment will be presented by Justin Willman from Netflix's Magic for Humans show.

"OptIn'19 aims to help organizations and individuals better understand the dynamic technological innovations that are transforming the email industry as we know it, and how to leverage those technologies for success," said Rich Harris, CEO of SparkPost. "We are thrilled to host leading experts who will share unique insights and personal experiences that demonstrate the power of data for successful email programs, happier customers and tangible marketing results."

OptIn'19 features notable keynote speakers, including:

Hilary Mason : a data scientist at Cloudera and founder of FastForward Labs. Mason will explore the shift from developing systems that generate data as a side-effect to designing products that help people make better decisions from data. She will explain what this means for technologists, why it's happening now, and what the opportunities look like.

: a data scientist at Cloudera and founder of FastForward Labs. Mason will explore the shift from developing systems that generate data as a side-effect to designing products that help people make better decisions from data. She will explain what this means for technologists, why it's happening now, and what the opportunities look like. Michelle Poler, motivational speaker and founder of 100 Days Without Fear. Poler will lead an engaging and inspirational session on conquering fear.

More About OptIn'19

As technology evolves, so do consumers' expectations of personalization. Data has become the new currency in digital marketing by driving informed decisions and shaping the customer experience with brands. As a result, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data behavior capabilities are transforming many industries for the better.

OptIn'19 is a two-day event that explores how leveraging data impacts email, customer experience, and marketing organizations as a whole, as well as email best practices.

Featured topics and themes include:

AMP for Email

Diversity and Inclusion in Email

Personalization at Scale

Security Trends in Email

Leveraging Data in Marketing

Email Experiments

Future of Email

For more information visit: https://events.sparkpost.com/optin19

Share This: SparkPost announces #OptIn19, the first #email intelligence conference looking at the future of email and how to use #data to leverage #emailmarketing programs. $200 discounts available for a limited time: https://events.sparkpost.com/optin19 , with code SPARK200.

About SparkPost

SparkPost is the world's #1 email sender, trusted by customers like Zillow, The New York Times, Booking.com, Ebates and Zynga to dramatically increase email performance. SparkPost sends more than 37% of the world's business to consumer email, more than 5 trillion messages a year. SparkPost's unmatched data footprint and email analytics help leading enterprises break through the email noise to drive top-line results.

Follow us on Twitter @SparkPost or visit http://www.sparkpost.com .

Contact:

Terri Douglas

Catapult PR

(303) 581-7760

tdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

@tddouglas

SOURCE SparkPost

Related Links

http://www.sparkpost.com

