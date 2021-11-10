SparkPost Announces Updates to Inbox Tracker on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkPost today announced it has updated Inbox Tracker on Salesforce AppExchange, providing customers with its new auto seeding feature, which enables marketers and deliverability specialists to efficiently gauge real-time performance within Salesforce Marketing Cloud. The tightly integrated solution leverages deliverability, engagement and conversion data to surface insights and automation to improve email performance.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, SparkPost Inbox Tracker is currently available on AppExchange at https://sparkpo.st/vzah2 .

Auto seeding

With Inbox Tracker's auto seeding capabilities, users will benefit from:

Fully integrated and unlimited auto seeding allow senders to automatically seed campaigns sent through Marketing Cloud. Having SparkPost solutions fully integrated with Marketing Cloud gives marketers an accurate and complete picture of email performance, without having to bounce between different platforms.

A way to easily leverage SparkPost's AI-driven Intelliseeds , which model real human behavior, to get a true understanding of how audiences engage with email content. SparkPost's Intelliseeds allow marketers to better understand how their email communications are performing virtually anywhere around the globe. It makes spotting problem areas and making adjustments to improve deliverability easier, and improves the bottom-line. Users have the ability to customize inbox placement tests according to campaign-specific needs, including geographies, seeding thresholds, and types of seeds to use (traditional vs. intelliseeds).

, which model real human behavior, to get a true understanding of how audiences engage with email content. SparkPost's Intelliseeds allow marketers to better understand how their email communications are performing virtually anywhere around the globe. It makes spotting problem areas and making adjustments to improve deliverability easier, and improves the bottom-line. Users have the ability to customize inbox placement tests according to campaign-specific needs, including geographies, seeding thresholds, and types of seeds to use (traditional vs. intelliseeds). Campaign insights with a better view of engagement and conversion tracking. Inbox Tracker's intelliseeds are designed to allow marketers to pinpoint specific recipient behaviors and optimize campaigns for better conversions, and increase ROI by reaching more subscribers in the inbox. Accurately capturing campaign performance is difficult, but with SparkPost Inbox Tracker, a wide breadth of data is available. SparkPost's Intelliseed network allows organizations to monitor key metrics on deliverability across 35 Global ISPs. When intelliseed results are combined with our unique consumer panel data, you have a unique combination of data sources that can provide deliverability specialists with key data points to drive a successful email marketing program.

As the industry continues to see the value of strong email marketing solutions as part of the larger digital marketing stack, organizations are deploying solutions that have the power to capture data and surface insights in a way that supports growth and boosts revenue.

To learn more about SparkPost's auto seeding capabilities in Inbox Tracker and its integration with Salesforce Marketing Cloud, you can view the on-demand webinar and read the blog post .

Comments on the News

"We are excited that Sparkpost is continuing to innovate on AppExchange as they empower users with a better understanding of performance and opportunities," said Woodson Martin , GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us."

, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us." "We're thrilled to bring another integrated deliverability analytics solution to users," said Hal Muchnick , SVP, Commercial at SparkPost. "We know the job of email marketers is production intensive, so we're especially pleased to bring a solution to market that will help ease the operational burden of having to manually seed campaigns. As a result, getting better visibility into performance won't come with an increase in workload."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Become a fan of SparkPost: https://www.facebook.com/sparkpost/

Follow SparkPost on Twitter: https://twitter.com/sparkpost/

Salesforce, Marketing Cloud, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About SparkPost

SparkPost is the industry's most trusted email optimization platform. SparkPost helps senders reliably reach the inbox with powerful solutions to help them plan, execute and optimize their email programs. The SparkPost platform is powered by the industry's largest data network, a team of email experts to help brands elevate every aspect of their email program, and a security and compliance posture to support even the most regulated industries. SparkPost is the world's largest sender, delivering 40% of all commercial email - 4-5 trillion sends annually - and also boasts the world's largest data footprint to help enterprise-level brands make data-driven decisions to improve their email performance. The world's most sophisticated senders, including The New York Times, Zillow, Adobe and Booking.com trust SparkPost to elevate their email. Learn more at www.sparkpost.com or connect via Twitter, LinkedIn or the SparkPost blog.

Media Contact:

Carol Tong

PR for SparkPost

510-304-6139

[email protected]

SOURCE SparkPost