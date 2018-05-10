SparkPost Celebrates Opening of New Maryland Headquarters to Accommodate Rapid Growth

SparkPost's new, two-story Maryland headquarters features innovative design and was carefully chosen with longevity in mind. Approximately 88 employees will work in the building initially, but SparkPost's new space will allow the company to grow to more than 200 employees in Maryland. The company anticipates hiring software engineers and filling administrative, customer support and product management roles in 2018.

Joined by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman and an array of local officials, SparkPost CEO Phillip Merrick and company employees celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

"This is an exciting time for SparkPost and its employees in Maryland, who will all benefit from the opportunities this expansion presents," said Merrick. "With offices around the globe, SparkPost is thrilled to double down on Maryland and continue to build its team in Howard County."

SparkPost, also based in San Francisco, first opened offices in Maryland in 2008. The company has operated out of a 13,900-square-foot building in Columbia since 2012. SparkPost's new headquarters building is located just across the street from the company's former location, near hiking and jogging trails in the heart of Howard County.

In addition to being in an ideal location for employees located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., the new SparkPost headquarters building features a modern design and open floor plans for easy cross-department collaboration. The building features expansive breakrooms fully stocked with complimentary food, a wellness room, and 20 communal rooms including quiet spaces and meeting areas designed to encourage teamwork.

SparkPost's new Maryland headquarters also offers a 4,000 square-foot multi-function assembly area with room for more than 100 people, perfect for company-wide meetings or to be used by employees seeking a space to recharge.



"We designed the building to provide our employees with the best possible facility for the collaborative and innovative culture that has fueled SparkPost's tremendous growth," Merrick said. "The building will provide an environment encouraging innovation, but has amenities to faciliate a positive work-life balance, an important part of our company culture."

SparkPost plans to use the multi-function area to host industry meetups and other networking and traning events, as well as for fun uses such as family movie nights, fitness and yoga classes and more.

SparkPost is the world's #1 email delivery provider. Our customers—including Pinterest, Twitter, Intercom, LinkedIn, Zillow, and Comcast—send over 3 trillion messages a year, more than 25% of the world's non-spam email. Our platform delivers any application's emails on time and to the inbox, with the performance, deliverability, flexibility, and analytics product development teams need to drive customer engagement and growth. Follow us on Twitter @SparkPost or go to sparkpost.com.

