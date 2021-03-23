SparkPost Design Tracker Solution Integrates with Litmus Enterprise Platform for Optimum Customer Messaging Experience

COLUMBIA, Md., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkPost , the world's largest email sending and deliverability platform delivering nearly 40% of the world's email, today announced it has incorporated the Litmus platform's email optimization technology into its popular Design Tracker solution, providing a more seamless email marketing experience. Design Tracker is an enhanced feature within the company's Inbox Tracker functionality. Combining the power of Litmus with SparkPost allows greater collaboration, improved email marketing efficiency, and more success and engagement between brand and audience.

The integration of Litmus Enterprise into SparkPost's Design Tracker allows senders to preview email across popular email clients and devices to ensure every email creates an exceptional subscriber experience. With Litmus, Design Tracker recommends design improvements and automatically renders content across a broad selection of desktop, web-based, or mobile email clients. As a result, email marketers will be able to thoroughly build, test, review, execute and analyze email campaigns all within the integrated solution.

"Every minute matters when it comes to creating emails that not only reach the inbox but also provides the best experience for every subscriber," said Rich Yu, Senior Vice President of Product of Litmus. "The integration of Litmus within SparkPost empowers marketers to work more efficiently, testing emails as they build in SparkPost, so they can ensure their campaigns drive business results and the best subscriber experiences."

Litmus and SparkPost continue to create great email functionality to optimize an Enterprise's email program reputation. In addition to being able to preview emails directly within SparkPost, Litmus:

Enables easy email creation, regarding of coding abilities

Provides thorough, automated pre-send testing of the key elements that impact email performance

Speeds up email creation with ESP & technology integrations that mitigate the hassle of copying and pasting code between tools

Provides email marketers a better way to review and approve emails in one, centralized location

Provides you with the insights that matter most when it comes to understanding subscriber behavior

"Having to toggle between applications to design a single email marketing campaign is not only tedious and inefficient, but it ultimately negatively affects how seamless the end user experience should be," said Chris Adams, Vice President of Product at SparkPost. "By making Litmus available through the Design Tracker platform, Enterprise email marketers can better collaborate, design, and execute email campaigns that serve audiences well. It creates the space for email marketers to focus on content and experience, and less on the editing and formatting frustrations that come from trying to use multiple tools for a single piece of content."

About Litmus

Litmus provides the leading email workflow and collaboration platform for marketers. From Pre-Send campaign development and testing that deliver increased subscriber engagement and better collaboration across teams and technologies to Post-Send insights for future program optimization, Litmus helps improve Performance that can impact all marketing channels.

Backed by Spectrum Equity, Litmus is used by major global brands across every industry that trust its platform to make their email.

About SparkPost

SparkPost is the industry's most trusted email sending and deliverability platform. We help the world's largest enterprise-level senders reliably reach the inbox, with powerful solutions to help them plan, execute and optimize their email programs. Not only are we the world's largest sender - delivering 40% of all commercial email - but we also have the world's largest data footprint to help enterprise brands make data-driven decisions to optimize their email programs. And with a team of experts to guide on everything from strategy to implementation to optimization, it's no wonder we're trusted by The New York Times, Oracle, Salesforce, Zillow, Pinterest and many more to elevate their email.

Learn more at www.sparkpost.com or connect via Twitter , LinkedIn or the SparkPost blog .

