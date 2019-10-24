SparkPost Hires Tech Executive Sam Holding to Lead International Business Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkPost ( www.sparkpost.com ), the #1 email delivery and analytics service, today announced it has hired Sam Holding as Head of International. Holding is located in London and will lead all international strategies and activities related to sales, marketing and customer retention. With the addition of Holding, SparkPost aims to build on its continued growth in international markets.

"We are thrilled to bring Sam onto the team as we continue expanding our business focus abroad," said Rich Harris, CEO of SparkPost. "Sam's background leading international sales and marketing teams is a great match to our strategic plans for international growth. With Sam's first-hand knowledge and leadership, we are in a better position than ever to help our customers in the region achieve strong business value, as we roll out our new email analytics products."

Prior to SparkPost, Holding was Senior Director, EMEA at Oracle Data Cloud. At Oracle, he led a team responsible for measurement, context and audience partnerships with publishers and platforms. Holding also has more than 20 years of experience in digital marketing, data products and ad technology, having worked at Trinity Mirror, France Telecom, Experian and Adform before joining Datalogix, which was later acquired by Oracle Data Cloud. Throughout his career, Holding has held many senior management assignments, successfully recruiting and growing teams delivering exceptional commercial results on a consistent basis.

The addition of Sam Holding follows a strong year of achievements for the international business at SparkPost. Under his leadership, the international team will align the company's go-to-market, business development and customer success strategies, capitalizing on partnerships and the enhanced SparkPost portfolio.

About SparkPost

SparkPost is the world's #1 email sender, trusted by customers like Zillow, MVF, Booking.com, Rakuten and Intercom to dramatically increase email performance. SparkPost sends more than 37% of the world's business to consumer email, more than 5 trillion messages a year. SparkPost's unmatched data footprint and email analytics help leading enterprises break through the email noise to drive top-line results.

