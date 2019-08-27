SparkPost Introduces New Recipient Validation Capabilities for Improved Email Deliverability

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkPost ( www.sparkpost.com ), the #1 email delivery and analytics service, today announced the next generation of its SparkPost Recipient Validation service, its email validation solution that uses sending data from its footprint of trillions of emails. SparkPost Recipient Validation achieves the industry's best sender reputation protection by leveraging the world's largest email data footprint, derived from SparkPost's delivery of 37% of all B2C and B2B email. By leveraging its massive dataset, SparkPost can eliminate over 31% of the harmful bounces that go undetected by other recipient validation providers, before they impact email deliverability.

SparkPost Recipient Validation solves a major problem facing marketing and email managers of sending to too many "bad" email addresses that cause ISPs to reduce their visibility in inboxes and potentially mark email as spam. To learn more about SparkPost Recipient Validation please visit: https://www.sparkpost.com/docs/tech-resources/recipient-validation-sparkpost/

"Our customers benefit from a data-driven approach. Recipient Validation brings the intelligence of global email behavior and delivery patterns to improve the reputation and deliverability of their email programs," said Charlie Reverte, Chief Product Officer of SparkPost. "Optimizing email engagement based on predictive data analytics and machine learning is a top priority for our company, and SparkPost Recipient Validation is our latest offering that supports our strategy to transform email delivery through Email Intelligence."

New with this release, SparkPost has enhanced its Recipient Validation with additional data, doubling the number of bad addresses it can detect. Using historical bounce data from SparkPost's footprint of trillions of emails, it automatically identifies bad addresses based on the sending behavior of other customers, so Recipient Validation customers can filter bad emails before they are sent to protect their reputation with ISPs and improve overall deliverability.

SparkPost's world's largest email data footprint is the key to making its Recipient Validation more effective than competitive offerings, which have less data and often rely on a technique known as SMTP ping to check addresses. This is akin to ringing the doorbell and running away -- and ISPs hate it. Also, the SMTP ping approach is too slow for use cases like signup flows where customers are kept waiting for the validation response. Using SparkPost data, customers achieve better deliverability results without SMTP ping and can return results in under 30 milliseconds. SparkPost's latest offering also includes new typo detection capabilities that identify common mistakes users make while typing their email address into signup forms, along with suggestions for the right address, plugging a top source of lead loss for customers.

SparkPost now offers the most integrated approach to predictive email intelligence through its SparkPost Signals platform for email engagement and delivery health, and SparkPost Recipient Validation for email reputation. The company understands how high-performing email programs are increasingly fragmented and complex, and that data-centric, predictive models are needed to help organizations stay ahead of technical challenges and meet customer expectations. SparkPost continues to lead the email delivery and deliverability market, with customers like Zillow, The New York Times, Booking.com, Rakuten (formerly Ebates) and Zynga.

For more information about SparkPost Recipient Validation, please visit: https://www.sparkpost.com/docs/tech-resources/recipient-validation-sparkpost/

For more information about SparkPost Signals, please visit: http://sparkpost.com/signals

Share this: SparkPost Recipient Validation uses the industry's largest dataset to ensure email addresses enhance deliverability and performance. #email #emailvalidation #SparkPost

About SparkPost

SparkPost is the world's #1 email sender, trusted by customers like Zillow, The New York Times, Booking.com, Ebates and Zynga to dramatically increase email performance. SparkPost sends more than 37% of the world's business to consumer email, more than 5 trillion messages a year. SparkPost's unmatched data footprint and email analytics help leading enterprises break through the email noise to drive top-line results.

Follow us on Twitter @SparkPost or visit http://www.sparkpost.com .

Contact:

Terri Douglas

Catapult PR

(303) 581-7760

tdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

SOURCE SparkPost

Related Links

http://www.sparkpost.com

