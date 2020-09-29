SparkPost Named "Best B2C Email Marketing Solution" by MarTech Breakthrough Awards

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkPost , the world's largest email delivery and analytics platform that delivers nearly 40 percent of the world's email, today announced it was named the "Best B2C Email Marketing Solution" by leading market intelligence organization MarTech Breakthrough , which recognizes the companies and technologies that drive marketing in a digital world.

SparkPost's sophisticated technology cemented the win, with a focus on its email innovation and position as a key partner in industry improvement and empowerment. Specifically, SparkPost's AMP for Email technology and its AI-powered 'Health Score', which predicts deliverability success, were called out for their value in the B2C space. These technologies give email marketers the ability to better source and engage key consumer audiences, helping SparkPost B2C customers lean on email as an important part of the overall digital marketing program.

AMP for Email : SparkPost was an official launch partner at Google I/O ( March 2019 ) when AMP (accelerated mobile pages) for Email was announced. AMP for Email is the ability to combine dynamic, real-time, up-to-date content and interactivity into a personalized individual experience for every Gmail recipient inside their inbox. For marketers, it means that users complete actions directly in the email rather than going off to a landing page, such as RSVPing to an event, taking a survey, verifying their email address, browsing an online catalog of your products, and more. SparkPost has been working with a leading travel booking site, a top online discovery platform, and several other clients to boost customer engagement and revenue using AMP, all the while delivering a truly seamless customer experience.

AI-powered ' Health Score ': Mailbox providers, such as Gmail, Outlook.com, Yahoo Mail and others want to protect their users from spammers, hackers, phishers, etc. They've built models to do this, using a recipient's historical engagement with senders' email, the email content, and many other factors in this determination. As with all models, there are inevitably inaccuracies whereby good senders get labeled as bad. SparkPost has near-real-time data for a significant percentage of the world's B2B and B2C email, whether these emails were accepted for delivery by mailbox providers, and how recipients engaged with the emails. Using this data, SparkPost was able to build a model that predicts whether a sender will have issues in the near future with delivering email to their recipients' inboxes, allowing SparkPost customers to take immediate action to mitigate problems.

"The B2C market has faced many challenges and pivots in the last year, and many of SparkPost's clients came to us needing help to up-level email's impact on digital marketing," said Rich Harris, CEO at SparkPost. "Email marketing continues to be a force behind rich experiences by supporting and driving engagement, sales, education and customer service. We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to innovating solutions that have real, tangible benefits for not only our customers, but our customer's customers as well. The industry continues to elevate digital marketing -- and email marketing specifically -- to succeed, and we're honored to be a part of driving that evolution forward with trusted, secure and scalable solutions for content and communication."

According to its website, "[t]he mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the fields of Marketing, Sales and Advertising Technology." This year, the organization received over 2,700 submissions.

SparkPost, the world's largest email deliverability engine, enables the delivery of more than 37 percent of the world's B2C email -- more than six trillion messages annually -- helping organizations drive top-line digital marketing results. SparkPost's analytics cover 90 percent of the world's email footprint, giving companies deep insight into email deliverability and engagement analytics. Companies including Zillow, The New York Times, Booking.com, Adobe, Rakuten, and Zynga use SparkPost's engine for their email communications, significantly increasing email marketing performance.

