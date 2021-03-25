SparkPost Names Michelle Byrd Chief People Officer

COLUMBIA, Md., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkPost, the world's most trusted email sending and deliverability platform delivering nearly 40% of the world's commercial email, today announced Michelle Byrd has joined as Chief People Officer, who will focus on leading global people operations and expanding the employee base as the company plans explosive growth following a significant strategic investment round in late January .

Michelle joins SparkPost after senior roles as Chief People Officer at Zaloni, a multi-cloud data management company, and VP of Global Human Resources and Talent at SilverPop, a cloud-based digital marketing provider that offers email marketing and lead management solutions. While at SilverPop, she successfully built and scaled a full suite and range of human resources and talent management programs, through its acquisition by IBM. Her expertise in hiring processes management, global HR operations, and talent and culture strategy will lend itself well to SparkPost as it uses its latest $180MM growth investment to power expansion and innovation for the business.

"As the industry further embraces digital marketing, we're seeing a shift of budgets into email and an explosion of interest in email marketing tools and analytics to optimize return on investment for the email channel," said Rich Harris, CEO at SparkPost. "The next several years will be transformative for email as new technologies dramatically improve the email user experience and drive marketing effectiveness. We are excited to play an important role in the email ecosystem and we are lucky to attract a seasoned and creative leader like Michelle to help us achieve operational excellence. Michelle has consistently built outstanding teams and cultures in her career and we expect her to do the same here at SparkPost."

"I'm excited to join SparkPost at a time of tremendous growth and to help scale and retain our most valuable asset--our people," said Michelle Byrd, Chief People Officer at SparkPost. "SparkPost is a company that truly lives by its core values for both its employees and customers and I'm excited to be a part of the successful chapters ahead."

About SparkPost

SparkPost is the industry's most trusted email optimization platform. SparkPost helps senders reliably reach the inbox with powerful solutions to help them plan, execute and optimize their email programs. The SparkPost platform is powered by the industry's largest data network, a team of email experts to help brands elevate every aspect of their email program, and a security and compliance posture to support even the most regulated industries. SparkPost is the world's largest sender, delivering 40% of all commercial email - 4-5 trillion sends annually - and also boasts the world's largest data footprint to help enterprise-level brands make data-driven decisions to improve their email performance. The world's most sophisticated senders, including The New York Times, Zillow, Adobe and Booking.com trust SparkPost to elevate their email.

